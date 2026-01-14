Beloved AEW Tag Team Hints at Retirement

The Young Bucks are one of the foundational stones of AEW. But they might not be wrestling much longer. Matt and Nick Jackson — who have been active wrestlers for two decades — insinuate their future retirement is on the horizon during an episode of their web series, Being The Elite.

Nick noted that he doesn’t know how much longer they’ll be able to wrestle at the pace they are. Matt responds, saying they have “one more” babyface run in them. On last week’s AEW Dynamite, the Bucks threw it back to their early days, bringing back the tassel gear. They’ve reunited with Kenny Omega, too, which means we might soon see the full Elite stable together one last time. Omega — who just attended Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match in Japan — has been candid about his health complications. So the end may very well be closer than the beginning for him, too.

And they aren’t the only ones. Their old stablemate and current WWE star AJ Styles is looking to wrap up his own career in 2026.

Back in November, VICE sat down with Matt and Nick and they admitted they’d “love” to bring back the fan-favorite “Wayward Son” entrance. “If all the scenarios were right and the timing was right and the budget was there I would definitely be number one in line to see that entrance again,” Nick said. “That was probably, as far as a performer, maybe my favorite entrance we’ve done.”

Matt and Nick are scheduled to be in action on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Wednesday night. They’re looking to secure a future AEW Men’s Tag Team title shot against GOA, JetSpeed and The Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis and new recruit Jake Doyle. The Bucks are three-time AEW Men’s Tag Champions and two-time World Trios Champions with Omega.

Catch AEW Dynamite at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday nights on TBS and HBO Max. Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.