AEW’s New Streaming Deal With Max: Everything You Need to Know

January of 2025 will be a huge month for AEW and WWE as they usher in a new era with new streaming deals. While the sports entertainment juggernaut will host their flagship Monday Night Raw program on Netflix, AEW will also make history when they move to Max.

The initial announcement left many questions. The biggest one on our minds has been whether or not AEW’s catalog will be available to stream. It’s long been something fans have pressured AEW into considering, and now AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have an answer.

Videos by VICE

AEW’s Historic Move to Max

In a press release shared Thursday, WBD revealed that AEW content will be simulcast on Max for U.S. subscribers. To ring in the new year and deal, AEW heads to Asheville, North Carolina for AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

As for AEW’s backlog of content from 2019 until now? That will be available on Max on a rolling basis including pay-per-views. According to the release, at launch, “all AEW Dynamite episodes and pay-per-views from the company’s inaugural 2019 year will be available, as well as more than two months of the most recent AEW programming that aired across WBD’s networks (select episodes will be made available shortly after launch).”

AEW

Fightful Select reports Adam Copeland has targeted the Asheville show for his return, as he’s from the area, alongside FTR. Copeland has been out of action since May’s Double or Nothing where he fractured his tibia. He recently shared that he’s ready to “get back at it” in AEW. The show will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene which devastated the area earlier this year. Then on January 4th, AEW Collision heads to the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Several other big AEW stars are making a return, including Julia Hart. She has her sights set on a former AEW Champion and could be back in the title picture very soon. AEW also teased the anticipated return of Kenny Omega who hasn’t wrestled since December of 2023.