After Almost 10 Years, the Wait for ‘Killing Floor 3’ Is Coming to an End

Killing Floor 2 was one of those games I grabbed a few years ago when it was free on PlayStation Plus. And I loved it.

What I didn’t know at the time was how long people were waiting for another game. Here we are, almost 10 years later, and Killing Floor 3 is finally coming on July 24th, 2025.

Videos by VICE

I know what that wait for ‘Killing Floor 3’ was like—even if I didn’t feel it

For me, the wait was nothing. For others, it was probably unbearable. In a way, it’s like watching How I Met Your Mother through the entire run and being ticked off at the ending. And then here comes someone like me who binged it in three weeks saying it wasn’t that bad. But I get it. I’m still over here begging Capcom to drop another Viewtiful Joe game.

If you haven’t played the other games in the series, you’re in for a treat. There are very few games, if any, that can match the level of intense, zombie (Zed) killing insanity that Killing Floor reaches. Killing Floor 3 looks to be taking that to new heights: “Brace yourself for the most lethal zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned and retuned with smarter AI; making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever”.

One of the selling points of the Killing Floor franchise is the dismemberment and destruction you can wreak in-game. This isn’t something for the squeamish, and Tripwire makes that very clear in describing their upgraded M.E.A.T. System.

They’re promising “to deliver even more realistic carnage. Featuring additional points of dismemberment and persistent blood, the game responds to your attacks with gruesome authenticity”.

Add in 6-player co-op and there’s enough blood and guts to go around for everyone. However, I honestly think the game is incredible, and it’s just as enjoyable to play solo.

Tripwire has done a great job historically of making the game viable to play either way. Killing Floor 3 is releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Steam.