Agua De Piña Recipe

“Make sure you have really good, ripe pineapple for this one, preferably Rainforest Alliance Certified.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 large, fresh pineapple

1 liter water

1 tablespoon agave syrup, more if needed

juice of 1/2 lime

1 jalapeño (optional)

Directions

1. Core, cut, and peel the pineapple. In a blender, add 500ml water, agave syrup, and blend until broken down. Strain through fine mesh sieve and discard pulp.

2. Stir in the remaining water and add fresh lime juice just before serving. Mix and pour over ice. If you want to be more adventurous, throw in a jalapeño to blender to give it a little heat, which balances the sweetness nicely. And if you want to be even more creative, you can instead add some fresh mint or ginger.

