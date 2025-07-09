Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Bluetooth Earbuds Just Got Their Best Sale Ever

Daaaamn. I’ve been giving it to online retailers lately for listing the Apple AirPods Pro 2 “on sale” for $200, when in reality, they always seem to be selling for that price. Lopping off $51 from that fake, eternal sale brings the price for these incredible active noise cancellation earbuds down to a very respectable $149.

For that money, they’re the best earbuds money can buy, especially if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem already. They pair easily and seamlessly with my MacBook, iPhone, and iPad to the point that I rarely have to think about making them connect. They just work.

great at blocking noise

“For a pair of earbuds” is my caveat when I say that my AirPods Pro 2 are excellent at drowning out the drone of jet engines, subway train cars, and loud chit-chat at cafés. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out more sound than I’d expect, especially since they’re “just” earbuds.

I expect fantastic sound blocking from over-the-ear headphones, not earbuds. In the most basic terms, ANC uses software to detect and then cancel out incoming sound waves. You can turn it on or off on the AirPods Pro 2, or switch them to transparency mode that amplifies your hearing slightly when they’re in your ears.

My AirPods Pro 2 stay in my ears at the gym when I’m at the squat rack and for overhead presses, but when I’m lying down, running, or boxing, they tend to jiggle out of my ears every so often.

If you do many activities where you bounce around or lie down, check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, which are currently on sale for $180. They share much of the same internal hardware and software, including the same ANC. Unlike the AirPods, the original Powerbeats Pro never fell out of my ears.

Day to day, though, I prefer how easily I can pop the AirPods Pro 2 in and out.