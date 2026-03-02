AJ Styles Thinks WWE’s WrestleMania Has ‘Lost Its Luster’

WrestleMania is the biggest weekend in professional wrestling, people tune in from all around the world to see who walks out the champion and all the surprises in store. For AJ Styles, the Premium Live Event has lost its sparkle.

On Raw Talk, Styles reflects on his retirement and recalls how it nearly happened at WrestleMania 41 against Logan Paul. However, he didn’t feel that was the right time to end his career.

“It was coming back from an injury to WrestleMania to a match that didn’t, to me, have much build and WrestleMania,” he said (h/t: Wrestling Inc). “Listen, I’m sorry to say, used to be the most prestigious PLE or pay-per-view, whatever you wanna call it. But to me, it’s kind of lost its luster a little bit. But as far as the Royal Rumble, that’s special to me, because that’s where I made my debut. So to be able to end where I started, it’s poetic.”

Styles retired at the 2026 Royal Rumble against Gunther. On WWE Raw this past week, he got a proper send off from the WWE locker room and the WWE Universe in his home state of Georgia. His family celebrated with him in the ring and The Undertaker revealed Styles will be joining Stephanie McMahon in the 2026 Hall of Fame class. Thus far, they’re the only two inductees this year.

WrestleMania 42 Is Shaping Up

At the Elimination Chamber, the challengers for the SmackDown champions were decided. Rhea Ripley will challenge for Jade Cargill’s WWE Women’s Championship. Randy Orton won the men’s chamber on his quest to No. 15, but Cody Rhodes will face Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. If Rhodes wins, he could walk into WrestleMania the champion instead. They join CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan.

