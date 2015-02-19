The French-Swiss Absinthe Route

In this episode of Al-Kee-Hol, we follow our host Dominique Rousake on a trip along the “Route de l’Absinthe”, the beautiful French-Swiss absinthe route, and watch as he learns about the history and effects of absinthe—the potent, anise-flavored spirit that was a favorite of Vincent van Gogh, Ernest Hemingway, Edgar Allan Poe, Oscar Wilde, as well as many more artists and thinkers.

Dominique meets up with the owners of French and Swiss distilleries to find out more about the differences between their nations’ varieties of absinthe. They share a few of the stories about how and why absinthe was made illegal—and how people continued to make it anyway. The people who live along the absinthe route are crazy about the “green fairy,” and we witness their passion firsthand. The journey traverses snowy hills and vast forests, ending in France, where absinthe was first invented. Here, Dominique tries a meal comprised of mostly absinthe ingredients.

