120 Albums Every Dad Owns

Let’s give it up for the dads. And let’s give it up for the music dads listen to. Got a dad? Chances are 100 percent that he owns or has owned these albums at some point in his dad life.
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young – Déjà Vu
Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited
Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon
Michael Jackson – Thriller
Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town
The Allman Brothers Band – At Fillmore East
The Beatles – The White Album
Leonard Cohen – Songs of Leonard Cohen
Saturday Night Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Boston – Boston
The Who – Tommy
Cream – Disraeli Gears
Dire Straits – Making Movies
The Eagles – Greatest Hits
AC/DC – Highway to Hell
The Doobie Brothers – The Captain and Me
Aerosmith – Toys in the Attic
James Brown – Live at the Apollo
David Bowie – Hunky Dory
America – Homecoming
Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde
Sting – Nothing Like the Sun
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak
Roy Ayers – Ubiquity
Fleetwood Mac –Rumours
Jim Croce – Photographs and Memories
The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street
The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds
The Beatles – Abbey Road
The Ramones – Leave Home
Jimi Hendrix – Are You Experienced?
Michael Bolton – Time, Love & Tenderness
The Big Chill – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Blondie – The Best of Blondie
Chicago – Chicago
David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spider from Mars
Santana – Abraxas
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – S/T
Jeff Buckley – Grace
Neil Young – Harvest
Ted Nugent – Cat Scratch Fever
The Buzzcocks – Singles Going Steady
Hall & Oates – Private Eyes
The Beatles – Let It Be
Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life
George Harrison – Collaborations
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
Frank Zappa – Have I Offended Someone
Rush – Moving Pictures
Peter Gabriel – So
Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland
George Carlin – On the Head
Iggy Pop – Lust for Life
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
Elvis Costello – My Aim is True
Johnny Cash – Live From Folsom Prison
Nat King Cole – The Very Thought of You
Steely Dan – Aja
The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Journey – Greatest Hits
Miles Davis – Bitches Brew
Derek & the Dominoes – In Concert
Devo – Are We Not Men? We Are Devo!
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd
Bob Dylan – Bringing it All Back Home
Wings – Band on the Run
Earth, Wind, & Fire – The Best of Earth, Wind, & Fire
Fleetwood Mac – Tusk
Peter Frampton – Frampton Comes Alive!
Bob Marley – Catch a Fire
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
The Grateful Dead – American Beauty
Guns N’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction
Molly Hatchet – Flirtin’ With Disaster
Iron Butterfly – In a Gadda Da Vida
Michael Jackson – Off the Wall
Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow
Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run
James Taylor – Sweet Baby James
Jethro Tull – Aqualung
Kiss – Destroyer
The Eagles – Hotel California
U2 – The Joshua Tree
Foghat – Fool for the City
Television – Marquee Moon
Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Billy Joel – The Nylon Curtain
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin
The Rolling Stones – Get Yer Yayas Out
The Clash – London Calling
MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
Paul McCartney – Back in the U.S.
John Cougar Mellencamp – American Fool
Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
Willie Nelson – Phases and Stages
Pink Floyd – The Wall
The Police – Outlandos d’Amour
Prince – Purple Rain
Queen – Sheer Heart Attack
Ratt – Out of the Cellar
The Replacements – Pleased to Meet Me
The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You
Seals and Crofts – Summer Breeze
Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours
The Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols
Paul Simon – Graceland
Sly and the Family Stone – There’s a Riot Goin’ On
Bruce Springsteen – Born in the U.S.A.
Starland Vocal Band – Starland Vocal Band
Thin Lizzy – Black Rose
Huey Lewis and the News – Sports
The Stooges – Funhouse
Tom Waits – Frank’s Wild Years
Motley Crue – Too Fast For Love
The Who – Quadrophenia
Jethro Tull – Thick as a Brick
The Steve Miller Band – Greatest Hits 1974 – 1978
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV