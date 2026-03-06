All the Best Sales Included in Mar10 Day Discounts (And When the Deals End)

March 10 is right around the corner, which means it is time for Nintendo to roll out its annual Mar10 Day celebrations. This year the official Nintendo store has a strong lineup of discounts for players to check out and take advantage of while the sale lasts.

All Games Included in the MAr10 Day Sale

Screenshot: Nintendo

Mar10 Day is still officially a few days away, but the celebrations have started early at the Nintendo store. There are currently 10 titles discounted for the occasion at least 20% off.

Shoppers may notice that the Rabbids crossovers are even cheaper and feature discounts up to 90% off. Although a 90% discount seems off-brand for Nintendo, it does align much more closely with the way that Ubisoft prices usually drop down dramatically after a game’s initial launch window.

Shoppers have until March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT to take advantage of these deals.

Here is a full list of all the discounts available:

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (20% off) — $39.99

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (22% off) — $61.98

Super Mario Party Jamboree (30% off) — $41.99

Super Mario RPG (30% off) — $41.99

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (30% off) — $41.99

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (33% off) — $39.99

Super Mario Maker 2 (33% off) — $39.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (33% off) — $39.99

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (50% off) — $29.99

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (90% off) — $5.99

Unfortunately, there are no discounts on newer titles like Mario Tennis Fever, Mario Kart World, or even 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder. That said, there are still a handful of deals here that may be tempting to Switch and Switch 2 owners.

Some of the biggest highlights that standout include Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for 30% off, Luigi’s Mansion 3 for 33% off, and Super Mario RPG for 30% off. Nintendo doesn’t offer substantial discounts on newer titles very frequently, so some of these may be worth considering for gamers who have had them on their wish list for a while.

Switch 2 owners may also want to take advantage of the sale to pickup another enhanced game while there’s a discount available. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV with the 22% discount may be just enough to win over some consumers who were on the fence about that particular upgrade.

The Mar10 Day sales are all available now on the Nintendo store.