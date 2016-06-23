Somebody Analyzed All the Typography in ‘Blade Runner,’ and It’s Epic

When viewing a film, most audiences typically don’t give a second thought to the typography used by the set designers. Most audiences aren’t David Addey, writer and curator of Typset in the Future, a site dedicated to fonts from science fiction. Addey has already covered the tyopography of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Alien, and Moon.

In his most recent cinematic typopgrahy deconstruction, Addey takes a look at another great Ridley Scott film: Blade Runner. Infinitely fascinating, the post might be one of the longest on the Internet, with discussions of the opening scroll type and the branding of Tyrell Corp (through the lens of type), as well as a little history lesson on how production designers at the time added seemingly arbitrary text to everyday props. Be prepared to scroll through a near endless processing of Addey’s analyses, musings, and humorous asides on Blade Runner and typography in cinema in general.

Typeset seen on Rick Deckard’s ESPER machine

Tyrell Corp stenciled on chairs that Dave Addey thinks might just be Akzidenz-Grotesk Extended

Typeset as seen on the Shimago-Domínguez Corporation advertising blimp

Click here to check out Dave Addey’s typographic deconstruction of Blade Runner.

Via Art F City

