Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested After Driving Kids Barbie Jeep on Slurpee Run

Kasper Lincoln wanted a Slurpee, but he found himself in a predicament—he didn’t have a car or a license. What he did have, though, was access to his roommate’s daughter’s Barbie Jeep. So, the 40-year-old hopped in the hot pink Power Wheels toy and drove straight into rush-hour traffic in Prince George, British Columbia.

Built for toddlers and a max age of seven, the Barbie Jeep isn’t meant for city traffic. Still, Lincoln was spotted on September 5, creeping along Fifteenth Avenue at its top speed of five miles an hour. He looked amused as cars dodged him, while officers—dealing with building fires and medical emergencies—finally pulled him over.

Officers stopped him near Nicholson Street. In a statement, Corporal Jennifer Cooper explained that anything powered by more than muscle counts as a motor vehicle under Canadian law, which means it requires both insurance and a valid driver’s license. She added that while a toy Jeep might not seem dangerous, it certainly becomes so when people need to dodge a plastic car while going highway speeds.

Lincoln failed breath tests and was found to have a suspended license. He was arrested for prohibited driving, issued a 90-day ban, and given a court date in December. The Barbie Jeep, which carries a 130-pound weight limit, was hauled back to its rightful owner without damage.

Speaking with CBC News after his release, Lincoln laughed about the whole thing. He said he had planned to walk with a friend to get a Slurpee but “got lazy” and decided to drive the toy car instead. “I never drove it before,” he added. “I was using the hand signals and everything.”

Bystanders were stunned to see the bright pink Jeep weaving through traffic. Some described the scene as absurd, while others laughed at the sight of a grown man squeezed into a child’s toy car. Online, the photos went viral, with one commenter asking if his name was Ken.

Lincoln may have thought it was a harmless, funny way to satisfy his Slurpee craving. The cops weren’t laughing at all. And now he has a December court date.