Amazon Is Reuniting Simon Pegg and Nick Frost for a Show About Ghost Hunters

Amazon has been taking some bizarre swings with its series lately. Bezos may have issued a decree in 2017 to find him his own Game of Thrones-style hit, but in the past few years, the streaming service has been cranking out fewer global fantasy behemoths and more strange, singular shows. Sometimes, like with Forever and Comrade Detective, this works out, and other times we get stuck with Good Omens or whatever Too Old to Die Young was supposed to be—but even the failures are interesting, at least.

But now, it looks like the streamer’s willingness to let creators get weird is about to pay off, because the company just signed on to bring Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead‘s Simon Pegg and Nick Front back together for a brand-new series, Variety reports. On Monday, Amazon announced that it had picked up Pegg and Frost’s half-hour horror-comedy series Truth Seekers. The duo will co-write and star in the eight-episode first season.

Here’s the show’s synopsis, per Variety:

Frost plays Gus, one half of a ghost-hunting, duo who team up to uncover and film paranormal sightings across the U.K. in the series. They stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel. Their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race.

Pegg wills also star, as Dave, a character about whom little is yet known.

“It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance,” Frost said in a statement. “Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

The show is set to go into production next month, so details about casting and release—and who Simon Pegg’s Dave character actually is—are presumably coming soon. In the meantime, get ready for the Cornetto boys to fight some ghosts, everybody.