The Kindle Scribe Just Got a New Lowest-Ever Sale Price for Prime Day

E-readers make their intentions known. Whereas a Samsung Galaxy Tab or Apple iPad rides right down the middle of the tablet road as jacks-of-all-trades, an e-reader is for reading e-books. Simple, straightforward.

The Kindle Scribe, now on its second generation, offers a middle ground that still prioritizes the reading experience over other tablets’ shared focus on web browsing, gaming, and streaming, but it offers the ability to write and draw.

Even though we just saw a sale on the Kindle Scribe for what was then the lowest price I’d ever seen, this new deal blows it out of the water. For $260 (for the 16GB version), it’s now $40 cheaper than I’ve ever seen it before.

The Kindle Scribe’s 10.2″, 300 ppi (pixels per inch), black-and-white display has the same easy-on-the-eyes look as the Kindle Paperwhite. Regular tablets, such as the iPad, lack the e-ink display that makes e-readers such as the Kindle Scribe easier on the eyes than the harsh glare of a regular display.

E-ink-type displays better replicate the experience of staring at a paper page, and people tend to experience less eye strain and fatigue after a while spent staring at the page. So to speak.

The original Kindle took the name of e-reader to heart. You could read on it, but you couldn’t write on it. The Scribe adds an included stylus that lets you scribble notes in the margins of the e-books in which you’d engrossed yourself or just doodle art when you’re feeling artistic.

Or take notes on a blank page and then convert them to text that you can email yourself, if you like.

The Kindle Scribe isn’t an old device. Currently on the second generation, which was released in December 2024, I’ve seen it on sale for $300 during holidays and sales events during its brief time on the market. I’ve never seen it for its current price of $260.

But this is the latest Kindle Scribe’s first Prime Day, an annual sales event that Amazon forced into being through sheer will as its own sort of private Black Friday. Only now it’s closer to being Prime Week than Prime Day, as it’s spread across four days (July 8-11) this year.