Americans Are Obsessed With Furries

America searches for furry content every five seconds. Not per hour. Not per day. Every. Five. Seconds. Around the clock, 365 days a year—17,081 times daily, to be exact. And somehow, mainstream coverage still hasn’t caught up.

New 2026 data commissioned by esportsGG tracked furry-related keyword searches across six English-speaking nations. The global total lands at over 1.1 million searches per month. The US alone accounts for 512,440 of those, more than double Ireland’s per-capita rate and nearly 40% above Canada’s.

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By any metric, America leads this thing by a mile. And the curiosity runs deep—generic entry-point terms like “furry” and “furries” account for 376,300 monthly searches combined, meaning vast numbers of people are still actively discovering what this fandom is.

The physical numbers tell an equally striking story.

Furries Are Quietly Taking Over the Internet, One Search Every Five Seconds

In 1997, Anthrocon drew 500 people to Pittsburgh. In 2025, 18,357 registered, and the venue hit capacity for the first time in the event’s history. Organizers are already warning that hotel blocks and volunteer staffing can’t keep up with where this thing is headed.

Anthrocon is far from the only example. Furry Weekend Atlanta grew 245% in three years, climbing from 7,212 attendees in 2022 to 17,736 in 2025, making it the largest furry convention on the planet. Ten furry conventions worldwide now cross the 5,000-attendee threshold. A decade ago, only one did.

The economic footprint is no joke. Anthrocon 2025 injected an estimated $21.7 million into Pittsburgh’s local economy in a single year. Cities compete for these conventions. Hotels book out months in advance. Local businesses build their calendars around them. The fandom’s convention circuit has grown into a stadium-scale spectacle, with Anthrocon’s fursuit parade projected to see more than 5,000 participants in 2026 alone.

These are growth metrics that would make any music festival, comic convention, or brand campaign stop and take notice. The numbers have been sitting here, in plain sight, the whole time.