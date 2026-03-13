America’s 5 Most Well-Endowed States, Ranked

Penis size carries a ridiculous amount of cultural weight. Somehow, it’s supposed to determine masculinity, sexual talent, or whether a guy should feel confident walking through the world, which is a lot to pin on one body part.

A new report from Bespoke Surgical, a sexual health clinic in New York, tried to put some actual numbers behind the fixation by surveying more than 3,000 U.S. adults about self-reported flaccid and erect penis length. According to the report, Iowa came in first for average erect length, followed by South Carolina, Arizona, New York, and Indiana. The national average self-reported erect length came in at 6.34 inches.

That ranking deserves one very obvious disclaimer. This is self-reported data, which means it depends on people measuring correctly and then reporting honestly, two things that don’t always go hand in hand when male ego is involved. Bespoke Surgical itself acknowledged that problem. “It’s no secret we’re culturally obsessed with inches,” founder Dr. Evan Goldstein said. “Guys inflate, round up, add a little ‘creative math.’” So, do with that what you will.

The U.S. States With the Biggest Average Penis Size, Ranked

Still, the state-by-state results are interesting enough to warrant a look. Iowa led the list with an average self-reported erect length of 7.13 inches. South Carolina followed at 7.04, and Arizona came in just behind at 7.01. New York landed at 6.72, while Indiana rounded out the top five with 6.68. Bespoke also found that Iowa topped the list of biggest “growers,” with the largest average jump between flaccid and erect length.

The bigger takeaway from the report, though, had very little to do with which state won the penis pageant. It was how tired people seem to be of the entire obsession. According to the survey, 89% of respondents said society puts too much emphasis on penis size. An overwhelming 96% said being a good or skilled lover matters more in bed than penis size, and when respondents were asked what matters most in bed, emotional connection and chemistry ranked far above physical attraction.

That feels a lot more useful than whatever civic pride Iowa may be experiencing right now. For all the cultural fixation on penis size, most people seem pretty aware that what actually counts in bed has way more to do with connection, confidence, compatibility, and whether the person in front of you knows what they’re doing. The survey makes that pretty clear. People care far more about the experience than the measurements.