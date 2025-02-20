‘Among Us’, the Original Social Deduction Game, Gets Standalone 3D With VR Crossplay, Proximity Chat, and More

Among Us VR has been around for quite some time and made plenty of waves. And while the original Among Us has continued its popular streak, some folks have just been craving that full 3D experience. Enter the aptly titled Among Us 3D. It flattens the VR experience, making it so anyone on PC can play it. It also brings plenty of QoL features that I hope are eventually added into the base game alongside it.

Screenshot: Innersloth LLC

The Fact That Its Crossplay With VR Makes Me Incredibly Hyped for ‘Among Us 3D’

I’ve seen enough TikToks to know that Among Us VR is absolute chaos. The proximity chat alone makes it a worthy upgrade to the original game, which features no voice chat at all. But the fact that Among Us 3D is launching with crossplay and proximity chat has instantly put it above the original game on my playlist. While there is currently no release date, we can only expect that it won’t be very long before we can jump into the 3D AU world. And I personally can’t wait.

I already know Among Us VR will be a hit in my friend group, as well as with my coworkers. But VR crossplay has sealed the deal entirely for me. The aforementioned Proximity Chat made games like The Headliners and Phasmophobia hilarious and terrifying. I can only imagine it’s going to be the same here. While I hope that the original game will eventually add proper proximity chat for private games, we’ll need to see what Innersloth LLC is cooking in the background.

AUVR only features two maps currently. But, I’m hoping that the introduction of Among Us 3D will help keep things moving along smoothly. The base game currently has 5 maps available. While no two games are ever the same, even those can get tiresome. Maybe it’s the ability to explore the world in 3D and do the tasks that give it some extra meat. Or maybe it’s just that we can murk our friends in virtual reality. Either way you look at it, this is a win for multiplayer gaming, and I can’t wait to dive into Among Us 3D as soon as it’s ready.