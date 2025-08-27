Amy Lee, Poppy, and Courtney LaPlante Just Teased a Major Collaboration Possibility

In a win for hardcore goth girls (and everyone who loves hardcore goth girls), Amy Lee of Evanescence, Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox, and Poppy recently teased the possibility of a collaboration.

The trio posted the same photo on their separate social medias—Lee on Twitter, with Poppy and LaPlante posting on Instagram. The image features the three women in a line facing slightly to the right. Dressed all in black, they each have their long dark hair flowing freely down their backs. Their sharp side profiles are also fully on display; intimidating, iconic, and all around inspiring.

Videos by VICE

None of the posts have captions attached, so there’s no definitive answer to why they’re posing together. But, dots are usually meant to be connected. Many fans and outlets are speculating that the trio is working on a collaboration. There’s also a possibility that they’re teaming up with producer Jordan Fish due to Fish’s recent work with Poppy and his comments on the posts.

Fans can’t wait to see what Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante have planned

Lee, Poppy, and LaPlante have been orbiting each other periodically in the past year and a half. Or traveling in similar circles, at least. Amy Lee recently worked with K.Flay and Halsey, both on separate tracks for the most recent film in the John Wick franchise. Clearly, Lee welcomes collaboration.

Meanwhile, Poppy and Courtney LaPlante each contributed to BABYMETAL’s recent album Metal Forth. LaPlante provided vocals for the track “My Queen,” while Poppy did the same for the track “from me to u.”

Additionally, LaPlante was praised last year for her deft handling of a Grammys red carpet mixup where she was mistaken for Poppy. She smoothly stated she was “really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose” (Poppy and Knocked Loose were there for their collab “Suffocate”). “I just always know that it’s time for one of us to win,” she continued, playing up the joke. “I hope it’s me or Spiritbox and Courtney.”

Clearly LaPlante and Poppy were on each other’s radar for a while. And who in the hardcore world doesn’t know the iconic Amy Lee? Fans in the comments of their posts were more or less shaking with excitement for the possible collab.

“In the name of the Mother, the Daughter, and the Holy Spiritbox,” one person commented. Two others wrote, “Amy Lee, Poppy, and Poppy,” and “Are they claiming Amy Lee as the third Poppy?” to play into the viral Grammys moment. Speculation aside, it’s clear that whatever is happening is going to be major.

Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images; Katja Ogrin/Redferns; Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA