‘Pro-Andrew Tate Hackers’ Arrested in String of Raids

Eight people have been arrested in raids targeting a group of hackers accused of defacing government websites with calls to free the alleged human trafficker and influencer Andrew Tate, Romanian prosecutors say.

Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said in a statement on Thursday that authorities had carried out raids on six properties in pursuit of a “hacktivist” group behind a campaign dubbed “Operation Romania.” The raids, in the cities of Buzau and Vaslui, and in Bistrita-Nasaud county, resulted in the arrest of eight people, who were accused of crimes including forming an organised criminal group, illegal access to a computer system, and unauthorised transfer of computer data.

One of the cyberattacks targeted the website of the Ministry of Development in April, Romanian news site Aktual24 reported. The hackers replaced the ministry’s website with a page declaring: “This website has been hacked.” The page featured a message in Romanian vowing that the country’s politicians would soon be exposed and held accountable for their supposed corruption, along with a statement, in English, that read: “Stop framing Andrew and Tristan Tate, they’re innocent.”

Andrew Tate, a British-American influencer known as the “king of toxic masculinity,” and his brother Tristan, are currently under house arrest in their home in the Romanian capital Bucharest facing charges including human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. They both strenuously deny the allegations.

The brothers, who have been based in Romania for years, were arrested in December alongside two women as part of a DIICOT investigation into allegations they had trafficked women into making online webcam pornography through the so-called “loverboy” grooming method. The brothers were moved from jail to house arrest in March, before being formally charged earlier this month.

Despite the serious charges against him, Tate continues to generate support from his young male fan base around the world, adding to concerns that his social media content is promoting misogynistic attitudes. Prior to the Tate brothers’ transfer to house arrest in March, supporters around the world had been organising “Free the Tates” demonstrations outside Romanian embassies in various countries.

Footage has also circulated of crowds of young men chanting “Free Top G” – Andrew Tate’s nickname – as they march through the streets of Athens, while a hand gesture associated with Tate has become a popular symbol of support online.

DIICOT did not respond to VICE News’ requests for comment.