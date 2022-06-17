Anna Delvey Is Swearing Off Grifting With Her Own Line of NFTs

Anna Sorokin, the convicted fraudster formerly known as Anna Delvey, does not want to be known as a Grifter anymore. So she’s now selling her own art as apparently non-grifty NFTs.

Sorokin, who posed as a German heiress and was later convicted of grand larceny and other crimes after defrauding banks and hotels for hundreds of thousands of dollars, said Thursday that she’s launching a line of 10 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called “Reinventing Anna,” a play on the title of the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix series about Sorokin’s rise and fall, which came out this year.

The NFTs, purchased with cryptocurrency, are called “Anna access cards” and grant the buyer perks like “exclusive livestreams” and one-on-one phone calls, NBC News reported. Three of the cards are “ultra-platinum” NFTs affording the opportunity to meet Sorokin in person, as well as getting a package of “personal items” from Sorokin, according to NBC News.

“I’m trying to move away from this, like, quote unquote scammer persona,” Sorokin told NBC News. “This is, like totally, has been pushed upon me by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show, but I’m trying to move away from that definitely.”

Sorokin was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison in 2019 and was released in February 2021 for good behavior. Just weeks after her release from state prison, Sorokin was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She’s been in ICE custody in a detention center in New Jersey since then and is now awaiting deportation to Germany.

Sorokin filed an appeal in March to stay in the U.S. Her lawyer cited “serious health issues” and said Sorokin would rather be detained in the U.S. than free in Germany, NBC News reported.

“I would not want to just throw away all of this time to be working towards getting [her immigration status] fixed and just say, ‘Oh no, I’d rather go be on my friend’s boat in the south of France,’” Sorokin told NBC News.

Since her imprisonment, Sorokin has said she’s turned to art. In March, dozens of artists put on an exhibit in Manhattan featuring works purportedly inspired by Sorokin called “Free Anna Delvey,” and in May, 20 sketches she made while inside prison were featured at an art show called “Allegedly.”

Asked by NBC News if she “owes anyone an apology,” Sorokin laughed and said, “I’m not a 12-year-old kid”, before asking, “Who would I be apologizing to?”

“The banks that you tried to take the money from,” NBC News’ Savannah Sellers said.

“I don’t think they care,” Sorokin said, before adding that what she did was “definitely unethical.”