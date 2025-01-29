The Announcement of ‘Demeo X Dungeons and Dragons: Battlemarked’ Means My Weekends Are Forever Planned

When Dwayne and I started our first Demeo playthrough a few weeks back, we both drooled at the idea of a Dungeons and Dragons VR title. The thought of connecting with players, regardless of their location, and playing the classic tabletop RPG? A dream come true. Well, Resolution Games must have chat monitoring turned on in Demeo. They went ahead and stole our absolutely original idea. Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons Battlemarked is real, and I can’t wait to finally experience D&D for the first time.

Play video Video Via Resolution Games on YouTube

‘Demeo’ Meets ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ With a New Multiplayer Game, and I’m So Excited

Did we pick the perfect time to start playing Demeo? It seems like it. We’ll need to scurry through all of the campaigns available in that game before jumping into Battlemarked. But, we’ll at least have some good practice. Right?

According to a Press Release from Resolution Games:

“‘By leveraging the power of the Demeo system, Resolution Games is able to take a different approach to Dungeons and Dragons by putting the emphasis on fast turn-based combat and pick-up-and-play mechanics,’ said Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy & Licensing at Wizards of the Coast. ‘BATTLEMARKED continues Hasbro’s strategy to leverage our extensive catalog of world-class IP to create digital games through licensing and internal studio development. By partnering with the best developers in the industry, we can deliver new games and innovative experiences across all platforms for our fans to enjoy.’”

In the same Press Release, Resolution Games also clarifies that this isn’t going to be the traditional D&D experience. Rather, it’s going to be equal parts Demeo and Dungeons and Dragons, bouncing inspiration off of one another:

“Unlike the full Dungeons and Dragons experience, DEMEO X DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: BATTLEMARKED is a DM-less system that focuses on social strategy rather than social roleplay, encouraging group table talk focused on tactics and decision-making. With cross-platform support for up to four players co-operatively, DEMEO X DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: BATTLEMARKED will feature two story-based campaigns at launch with additional campaigns in different D&D settings planned as downloadable content in the future.”

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Demeo’ Is Already One of My Favorite Multiplayer Experiences, and the ‘D&D’ Licensing Should Make It Even Better

Demeo is one of those games that becomes instantly better when played with friends. No matter if they’re in VR, on PC, or playing on a mobile device, planning out a massive attack in this dungeon-crawling epic is just exhilarating. While I’ve had a chance to play some Dungeons and Dragons games in the past, including the much-maligned Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, this will be my first experience with the actual tabletop version of the game. And I couldn’t be more excited for this one to hit.

There is still no official release date for this one. However, I’ll be twiddling my virtual thumbs in Demeo with the crew until it finally releases. And yes, I’ll be checking the official website daily until Resolution Games drops a release date. This has quickly shot up my list of “Most Anticipated Games”, and I hope they can deliver the real deal.