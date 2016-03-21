An Anonymous Artist’s Erotic Utopia | Monday Insta Illustrator

This article contains adult content.

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Mar 16, 2016 at 4:26pm PDT



Simple, evocative, passionate drawings are the name of the game on anonymous artist Alphachanneling‘s massively popular Instagram account. Austere characters, either smiling sweetly or with Art Deco non-expressions enjoy painterly pleasures of the flesh. Threesomes and foursomes are as common as missionary positions and cuddling in his feed, and the materials and styles are as diverse as the veritable Kama Sutra of sexual positions that spring from his mind.

The Swiss artist brought his internet-tailored work into the fine art world last week with his first solo show last week at Jack Hanley Gallery, Utopian Erotic, an accomplishment made more impressive by the experimental origin of Alphachanneling’s Instagram presence. “I think for many artists, the first impulse is to think, ‘Why would I put a piece of art that took me months on a screen that is so small that you can’t see the nuances? People are going to see in three seconds and feel like they’ve seen the work,’” he tells W Magazine. “So then I thought maybe I’ll put out this other stuff that nobody sees, these stream-of-consciousness, unfiltered kind of drawings that have more of a provocative theme.”



Help with a title for this please! ALPHACHANNELING.com ~prints A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Dec 13, 2015 at 3:34pm PST



Scrolling through Alphachanneling’s Instagram account, which he’s updated nearly every day for the past two-and-a-half years, is a mesmerizing dive into the ways we imagine and think about sex. Cross-sections of penises going into vaginas, floral imagery, ice cream, extreme closeups of hands touching, tasteful nudes, nearly abstract characters, cutting metaphors. Big dicks, tiny dicks, furries, foodies, bondage, rainbows, demons. That these images both caught on online—Alphachanneling has over 200k followers—and has found a place in the contemporary art scene is a sign of the times.

“I was kind of doing it a bit in jest, you know, like, ‘What would people think of this?’” he continues in a conversation with W Magazine. What do people on the internet think of nudes? We could have answered that question, but we’re glad Alphachanneling decided to find out for himself. Check out his work in the Instagrams below.



Penetrating into deeper layers of the Universe fucking beyond time & space A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Mar 10, 2016 at 6:23pm PST

Two spoiled kittens (liberating a gentleman from his dignity)~ prints at ALPHACHANNELING.com A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Mar 7, 2016 at 6:58pm PST

Obedience school for bad girls A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Mar 9, 2016 at 5:35pm PST

Three of daggers A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 22, 2016 at 8:21pm PST

Lovers cumming hard this piece and others at @jackhanleygallery NYC opening 6-8pm Thursday March 17th A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Mar 6, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

Girl Learning Her Lessons ~ (when the student is ready, the teacher appears) A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Mar 5, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

Training the new girl~ which one is you?? A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 29, 2016 at 7:03pm PST

Snake charmer sketches A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 24, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

Contentment~ Prints at ALPHACHANNELING.com A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 20, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

Hands studies – His & Hers A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 18, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

Happy Valentine’s Day! A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 14, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

Hungry for each other A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 9, 2016 at 7:06pm PST

Energy changing states A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Feb 19, 2016 at 9:08pm PST

Animal nature A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Jan 31, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

Going over the edge A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Jan 30, 2016 at 5:23pm PST

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Jan 16, 2016 at 2:09pm PST

Give thanks and praises A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Dec 24, 2015 at 5:47pm PST

Two beings occupying the same moment in time A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Dec 30, 2015 at 1:25pm PST

james and giant peach A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Oct 7, 2015 at 6:25pm PDT

Many posts getting taken down lately! follow @alphachannelingz backup page A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on Sep 22, 2015 at 5:17pm PDT



Alphachanneling’s Utopian Erotic will be at Jack Hanley Gallery through April 17. Follow him on Instagram here.

