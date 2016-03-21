VICE
An Anonymous Artist’s Erotic Utopia | Monday Insta Illustrator

By

This article contains adult content.

 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on


Simple, evocative, passionate drawings are the name of the game on anonymous artist Alphachanneling‘s massively popular Instagram account. Austere characters, either smiling sweetly or with Art Deco non-expressions enjoy painterly pleasures of the flesh. Threesomes and foursomes are as common as missionary positions and cuddling in his feed, and the materials and styles are as diverse as the veritable Kama Sutra of sexual positions that spring from his mind.

The Swiss artist brought his internet-tailored work into the fine art world last week with his first solo show last week at Jack Hanley Gallery, Utopian Erotic, an accomplishment made more impressive by the experimental origin of Alphachanneling’s Instagram presence. “I think for many artists, the first impulse is to think, ‘Why would I put a piece of art that took me months on a screen that is so small that you can’t see the nuances? People are going to see in three seconds and feel like they’ve seen the work,’” he tells W Magazine. “So then I thought maybe I’ll put out this other stuff that nobody sees, these stream-of-consciousness, unfiltered kind of drawings that have more of a provocative theme.”
 

 

Help with a title for this please!  ALPHACHANNELING.com ~prints

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on


Scrolling through Alphachanneling’s Instagram account, which he’s updated nearly every day for the past two-and-a-half years, is a mesmerizing dive into the ways we imagine and think about sex. Cross-sections of penises going into vaginas, floral imagery, ice cream, extreme closeups of hands touching, tasteful nudes, nearly abstract characters, cutting metaphors. Big dicks, tiny dicks, furries, foodies, bondage, rainbows, demons. That these images both caught on online—Alphachanneling has over 200k followers—and has found a place in the contemporary art scene is a sign of the times.

“I was kind of doing it a bit in jest, you know, like, ‘What would people think of this?’” he continues in a conversation with W Magazine. What do people on the internet think of nudes? We could have answered that question, but we’re glad Alphachanneling decided to find out for himself. Check out his work in the Instagrams below.
 

 

Penetrating into deeper layers of the Universe fucking beyond time & space 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Two spoiled kittens (liberating a gentleman from his dignity)~ prints at ALPHACHANNELING.com

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Obedience school for bad girls 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Three of daggers 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Lovers cumming hard this piece and others at @jackhanleygallery NYC opening 6-8pm Thursday March 17th

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Girl Learning Her Lessons ~ (when the student is ready, the teacher appears) 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Training the new girl~ which one is you??

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Snake charmer sketches

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Contentment~ Prints at ALPHACHANNELING.com

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Hands studies – His & Hers

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Happy Valentine’s Day!

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Hungry for each other

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Energy changing states 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Animal nature

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Going over the edge

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Give thanks and praises 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Two beings occupying the same moment in time 

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

james and giant peach

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on

 

Many posts getting taken down lately!  follow @alphachannelingz backup page

A photo posted by Alphachanneling (@alphachanneling) on


Alphachanneling’s Utopian Erotic will be at Jack Hanley Gallery through April 17. Follow him on Instagram here.

