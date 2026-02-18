PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online Compared – Prices, Perks, and the Best Deals

Each of the major consoles available has its own premium online subscription service full of special perks and libraries of games to download or stream. Gamers who don’t want to subscribe to all three of the options might want to take a closer look at the all of the pricing tiers and figure out which option is the best pick for them.

The Big Three

Although there are many other video game subscription services available that offer unique perks and libraries of games, this deep dive is going to focus specifically on what Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo have to offer.

That means we won’t be thinking too much about Steam deals, Nvidia GeForce NOW, or any of the other interesting deals that may be a better fit for PC gamers.

PS Plus

PS Plus includes three tiers for PlayStation fans to select from:

PlayStation Plus Essential

PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Plus Premium

Let’s break down what each tier has to offer and how they vary in price…

PlayStatIon Plus Essential

Price:

Monthly Price: $9.99

3-Month Price: $24.99

Annual Price: $79.99

Key Features:

Monthly Games: Access to 3–4 downloadable games every month (yours to keep as long as you are subscribed).

Online Multiplayer: Required to play most non-free-to-play games online.

Cloud Storage: Upload save data to the cloud to sync across multiple consoles.

Exclusive Discounts: Extra percentage off during PlayStation Store seasonal sales.

Share Play: Allows you to let a friend watch your screen or take over your controller virtually.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Price:

Monthly Price: $14.99

3-Month Price: $39.99

Annual Price: $134.99

Key Features:

All Essential Benefits: Includes everything listed in the Essential tier.

Game Catalog: Access to a massive, rotating library of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games.

First-Party Additions: Recent hits are typically added 18–24 months after their initial launch.

Ubisoft+ Classics: A curated selection of Ubisoft titles, including major entries from the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Price:

Monthly Price: $17.99

3-Month Price: $49.99

Annual Price: $159.99

Key Features:

All Essential & Extra Benefits: Includes everything from the lower tiers.

Classics Catalog: Access to hundreds of original PS1, PS2, and PSP games (many with upscaling and trophy support), plus PS3 games via cloud streaming.

Cloud Streaming: Stream PS4, PS5, and Classic games directly to your console or PC without downloading them.

Game Trials: Time-limited trials of the newest AAA releases (usually 2–3 hours of gameplay).

Sony Pictures Core: Access to a curated library of Sony films to stream on your console at no extra cost.

When it comes to the PS Plus tiers, the vast majority of PlayStation owners will likely get the most value from the Extra tier. The one exception is gamers who really enjoy Cloud Streaming (especially consumers who have the PlayStation Portal). Those users are likely going to want to make the jump to Premium for that particular benefit.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass

Nintendo’s ecosystem is a little less complicated with just two tiers. There aren’t going to be nearly as many modern games available to play in the library, but the subscription is also a good bit cheaper than the competition.

Nintendo Switch Online

Price:

Individual (1 Month): $3.99

Individual (3 Months): $7.99

Individual (12 Months): $19.99

Family Membership (12 Months): $34.99 (Covers up to 8 Nintendo Accounts)

Key Features:

Online Play: Required for the majority of online multiplayer games.

NES, SNES, and Game Boy Libraries: Access to a growing collection of classic games (e.g., Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Tetris).

Save Data Cloud: Automatically backs up your game data (Note: Not compatible with all titles, such as some Pokémon games).

Smartphone App: Access to voice chat and game-specific services.

Member-Only Offers: The ability to purchase “Game Vouchers” (2 games for $99) and access to exclusive hardware like the wireless NES controllers.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass

Price:

Individual (12 Months): $49.99

Family Membership (12 Months): $79.99 (Covers up to 8 Nintendo Accounts)

Key Features:

All Standard Benefits: Includes everything from the base tier.

Nintendo 64 Library: Play classics like GoldenEye 007, Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart 64 with added online play.

Game Boy Advance Library: Includes popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap and Metroid Fusion.

SEGA Genesis Library: Access to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage, and more.

Premium DLC Access: Includes “free” access to major paid expansions, most notably: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise Splatoon 2 – Octo Expansion



Given the lower price point for the Nintendo Switch Online tiers, most gamers who own a Switch 2 and enjoy retro games will likely want to make the extra investment towards the Expansion Pass tier. The library of classic games and the “free” access to Switch 2.0 upgrades and premium DLC access are well-worth the price for gamers who can afford it.

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass includes the largest library of games and the newest titles of the big three’s offerings, but it’s also the most complicated in terms of its tiers. Game Pass went through some rebranding and changes in 2025, along with some price increases, but they didn’t necessarily make things any simpler for consumers to understand.

Here is a breakdown of the current tiers and what each one has to offer…

Xbox Game Pass Core

Price: $9.99/month | $59.99/year

Key Features:

Online Console Multiplayer: Required for all non-free-to-play games.

Curated Library: Access to a small, high-quality collection of about 25–40 games.

Member Deals: Access to exclusive sales and discounts in the Xbox Store.

Xbox Game Pass Standard

Price: $14.99/month

Key Features:

Full Console Library: Access to hundreds of high-quality games on your Xbox console.

Online Console Multiplayer: Includes the “Core” multiplayer benefits.

Missing Feature: This tier does not include “Day One” releases. New first-party titles (like Avowed or Fable) typically arrive on this tier 6–12 months after launch.

PC Game Pass

Price: $11.99/month

Key Features:

Full PC Library: Access to hundreds of PC titles, including “Day One” releases.

EA Play Membership: Includes the full EA Play library (e.g., Battlefield, The Sims, FIFA/FC).

Riot Games Benefits: Unlocks all Champions in League of Legends and Agents in VALORANT.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Price: $19.99/month

Key Features:

Day One Titles: Play every first-party game from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard at launch.

Cross-Platform Access: Use your subscription on Xbox Console, PC, and Handhelds.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Stream games to your phone, tablet, smart TV, or a low-spec PC.

EA Play & Perks: Includes EA Play and monthly “Perks”.

the Verdict

When it comes to deciding on which subscription service makes the most sense, the biggest factor is going to be which ecosystem the gamer is already most invested in. Obviously gamers who don’t own a Switch 2 are not going to consider subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online. The one major exception to that rule is Xbox Game Pass, which appeals to more than just console owners.

Because of the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative, there is some merit to considering a Game Pass subscription even if there isn’t an Xbox Series console in the household. This makes the most sense for gamers who want to take advantage of PC Game Pass or for gamers who want to use Cloud Streaming at the Ultimate tier to ensure they’re able to play Day One exclusives.

Gamers who are already in the PlayStation ecosystem should definitely consider the PS Plus Extra tier. That game library and the other perks make it a hard deal to pass up. The additional value added by Premium is great for die-hard fans with some extra cash to spare, but most gamers can probably get by without it.

Keep in mind that subscription prices and the catalog of games are changing all the time for all of these services. This is a snapshot of the landscape in early 2026, but it could look different in the months ahead.