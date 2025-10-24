Claude Can Remember You Now

We’ve all got that friend who’s a bit forgetful. You tell them a story, and then the next time you see them, you have an update, but you have to explain the whole set of circumstances to them again.

Let’s call that friend Claude. Hypothetically. Claude’s clever (if a little prone to hallucinations), but the next time you see him, he references your past conversation. You don’t have to spend time getting him all caught up again.

Videos by VICE

That’s the situation Anthropic’s ChatGPT competitor finds itself in… and which just happens to also be named Claude. Funny world.

catching up

Anthropic’s origin story begins at OpenAI. Dissatisfied siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei left OpenAI and founded Anthropic in 2021, whose Claude generative AI quickly sprang up as a worthy competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

You can read more about how Anthropic is set up to, at least in theory, draw more guardrails around AI development and public release than OpenAI in my story here.

I’ve been using ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and xAI Grok regularly, in all their iterations, to keep up with their real-world usage and compare their performance.

Claude has remained one of my favorites, and its Claude Sonnet 4.5 model gives ChatGPT-5 a strong run for its money. Until now, though, Claude has been a forgetful AI in comparison to ChatGPT and Gemini.

Going forward, Claude will retain information from your past conversations to build a better idea of you and your needs and preferences, and when you send Claude a query it’ll be able to recall any relevant information that you once told it.

Say you once asked for help finding a new kitchen table for the small apartment you live in. If you ask it a question that could involve home construction, Claude should remember that you live in an apartment and not send you ideas more suitable for a homeowner, such as knocking down walls or adding whole rooms.

Anthropic started rolling out memory on its Team and Enterprise plans in September 2025, but Pro and Max subscribers are only just getting it now. ChatGPT lets its free users access some memory features, so I’d be surprised if Anthropic doesn’t eventually follow suit and let Claude’s free users have some version of it, even if it’s watered down.