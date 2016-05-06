Aperol Betty Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 ounces|60 ml Aperol
1 ounce|30 ml fresh orange juice
½ ounce|15 ml fresh grapefruit juice
3 ounces|85 ml prosecco
orange wheel, for garnish
Directions
Combine the aperol, orange juice, and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with prosecco and garnish with an orange wheel.
