My Chemical Romance’s ‘Helena’ Goes 4X Platinum Ahead of ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ Reissue

More than two decades after its release, My Chemical Romance’s sophomore album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, is still setting records.
Lambgoat reports that the Recording Industry Association of America has revealed some new certifications for several songs on the album, including the song “Helena,” which is now 4x Platinum. The RIAA has also certified “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” as 3x Platinum and “The Ghost Of You” as both Gold and Platinum.
Videos by VICE
Additionally, “You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison” and “Thank You For The Venom” have both been certified Gold.
The new RIAA certifications come just a couple of months before MCR drops a deluxe reissue of Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which will be out on June 6 via Reprise Records.
“To commemorate the band’s beloved 2004 album, GRAMMY®️ Award-winning producer Rich Costey has done new mixes for the Deluxe Edition,” explains a press release. “It is also presented with brand new artwork.”
The new edition features four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005: previously unreleased live versions of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Helena,” and “The Ghost Of You,” plus a live take on “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison” – originally released as a B-side on the limited edition UK CD single of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).”
The first bonus track – “I’m Not OK (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up, 2005]” – is available digitally now. Additionally, the music video for “I’m Not OK (I Promise)” has been restored.
My Chemical Romance “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge” Deluxe Edition Track Listings:
CD TRACK LISTING / ORIGINAL ALBUM
- Helena
- Give ‘Em Hell, Kid
- To the End
- You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison
- I’m Not Okay (I Promise)
- The Ghost of You
- The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You
- Interlude
- Thank You for the Venom
- Hang ‘Em High
- It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish
- Cemetery Drive
- I Never Told You What I Do for a Living
DELUXE EDITION BONUS TRACKS
- I’m Not Okay (I Promise)*
- Helena*
- The Ghost of You*
- You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (Live)*
- (Recorded Live In London For BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up” January 23, 2005)
VINYL TRACK LISTING / ORIGINAL ALBUM
SIDE A:
Helena
Give ‘Em Hell, Kid
To The End
You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison
I’m Not Ok (I Promise)
The Ghost Of You
The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You
SIDE B:
Interlude
Thank You For The Venom
Hang ‘Em High
It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Deathwish
Cemetery Drive
I Never Told You What I Do For A Living
DELUXE EDITION BONUS TRACKS
SIDE C:
I’m Not Ok (I Promise)*
Helena*
The Ghost Of You*
You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison*
- (Recorded Live In London For BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up” January 23, 2005)
SIDE D:
Etching (No Audio)
DIGITAL TRACK LISTING:
- Helena
- Give ‘Em Hell, Kid
- To the End
- You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison
- I’m Not Okay (I Promise)
- The Ghost of You
- The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You
- Interlude
- Thank You for the Venom
- Hang ‘Em High
- It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish
- Cemetery Drive
- I Never Told You What I Do for a Living
- I’m Not Okay (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005]
- Helena (Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005)
- The Ghost of You (Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005)
- You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005)