My Chemical Romance’s ‘Helena’ Goes 4X Platinum Ahead of ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ Reissue

More than two decades after its release, My Chemical Romance’s sophomore album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, is still setting records.

Lambgoat reports that the Recording Industry Association of America has revealed some new certifications for several songs on the album, including the song “Helena,” which is now 4x Platinum. The RIAA has also certified “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” as 3x Platinum and “The Ghost Of You” as both Gold and Platinum.

Additionally, “You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison” and “Thank You For The Venom” have both been certified Gold.

The new RIAA certifications come just a couple of months before MCR drops a deluxe reissue of Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which will be out on June 6 via Reprise Records.

“To commemorate the band’s beloved 2004 album, GRAMMY®️ Award-winning producer Rich Costey has done new mixes for the Deluxe Edition,” explains a press release. “It is also presented with brand new artwork.”

The new edition features four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005: previously unreleased live versions of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Helena,” and “The Ghost Of You,” plus a live take on “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison” – originally released as a B-side on the limited edition UK CD single of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).”

The first bonus track – “I’m Not OK (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up, 2005]” – is available digitally now. Additionally, the music video for “I’m Not OK (I Promise)” has been restored.

My Chemical Romance “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge” Deluxe Edition Track Listings:

CD TRACK LISTING / ORIGINAL ALBUM

Helena Give ‘Em Hell, Kid To the End You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison I’m Not Okay (I Promise) The Ghost of You The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You Interlude Thank You for the Venom Hang ‘Em High It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish Cemetery Drive I Never Told You What I Do for a Living

DELUXE EDITION BONUS TRACKS

I’m Not Okay (I Promise)* Helena* The Ghost of You* You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (Live)*

(Recorded Live In London For BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up” January 23, 2005)

VINYL TRACK LISTING / ORIGINAL ALBUM

SIDE A:

Helena

Give ‘Em Hell, Kid

To The End

You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison

I’m Not Ok (I Promise)

The Ghost Of You

The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You

SIDE B:

Interlude

Thank You For The Venom

Hang ‘Em High

It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Deathwish

Cemetery Drive

I Never Told You What I Do For A Living

DELUXE EDITION BONUS TRACKS

SIDE C:

I’m Not Ok (I Promise)*

Helena*

The Ghost Of You*

You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison*

(Recorded Live In London For BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up” January 23, 2005)

SIDE D:

Etching (No Audio)

DIGITAL TRACK LISTING: