Daily Horoscope: April 16, 2025

Mars’ ongoing square with the Sun zaps energy, depletes motivation, and makes it more difficult to assert oneself or take decisive action. While this might sound like a recipe for disaster, it’s easier to think of this cosmic alignment as a soft nudge to consider your words and actions more carefully. If communicating or moving down your life path requires more energy, then you might as well make sure you make that energy count. A coinciding conjunction of Mercury and Neptune helps translate your thoughts into actual words. The road might be bumpy ahead, but it certainly isn’t impassable. How will your sign fare, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing square between your ruling planet and the Sun will likely cause some motivational delays, indecisiveness, and feelings of stagnation or boredom. Rather than running away from these emotions with the first shiny distraction you see, try sitting with this perspective a little while longer. The stars urge you to try to see what this stillness can teach you, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As the conjunction of your ruling planet, Venus, and Saturn continues, so, too, does its reinforcement of boundaries, discipline, and responsibility. While it might be tempting to think that you owe other people your mental and emotional resources, it’s closer to the truth to say you owe those resources to yourself, Taurus. Don’t be the one to put yourself on the back burner.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Under the influence of Mercury and Neptune’s potent conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, you might find yourself more willing to believe what others say simply because you want it to be true. Your eagerness to see the best in people is admirable. But it can also be dangerous, Gemini. Guard your well-being the same way you’d guard others.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with the conjunction of Neptune and Mercury. This lunar phase calls for release and closure. It’s time to let go of the old and make room for the new. With Neptune and Mercury’s combined energies in your corner, the stars urge you to consider that “something new” is better than your wildest dreams.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s ongoing square with Mars creates feelings of sluggishness, indecisiveness, and stagnation. These emotions are difficult but not impossible, Leo. Don’t let this slight drop in speed discourage you from continuing down your path. The worst thing you could do is give up your progress thus far, thereby exacerbating the problem that had you upset in the first place.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The conjunction of Neptune and your ruling planet, Mercury, continues on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, forming a harmonious trine with Mars on the cusp of Cancer and Leo. Both celestial bodies find themselves torn between intuitive water and aggressive fire. The stars urge you to find your balance between the two, Virgo. It’ll take some practice, but you’ll get there.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The ongoing combination of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, under Pisces continues to urge you to look deeper at your close relationships (and that includes the one with yourself). You are equality-minded enough to know when a power dynamic is off-balance or unhealthy. It’s time to be honest with yourself and start taking steps to rectify this damaging behavior.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning gibbous Moon forms a favorable sextile with your ruling planet, Pluto, in Sagittarius and Aquarius, respectively. This lunar phase urges us to release what’s no longer working to make room for what might work instead. Given the Moon’s placement in Sagittarius, the cosmos seems to be calling you to reconsider—or, perhaps, finally come up with—your goals and ambitions.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s ongoing placement in Gemini is maintaining a sense of experimentation, flexibility, and extroversion in your daily life. But with Mars and the Sun forming their tense square, this easy-going nature might feel more dishearteningly wayward than pleasantly breezy. These changes are natural and won’t last forever, Sagittarius. Hold tight as you wait for the storm to pass.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As the conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Venus holds firm, so too will these challenges in your love life or finances. These hurdles are frustrating, but they hold great value if you’re willing to look for it. What might these experiences teach you about yourself? There is plenty of wisdom to glean from these circumstances, Capricorn. Don’t miss your chance.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto and the waning gibbous Moon form a favorable sextile under your celestial domain and Sagittarius, creating an energy conducive to letting go, finalizing goodbyes, and getting closure. You are on the cusp of great change, Aquarius. But what you won’t get there by hemming and hawing, staring into your rearview mirror. It’s time to look forward to the road ahead.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet maintains its conjunction with Mercury, helping translate more opaque, subconscious thoughts into conscious words and action. Paired with this conjunction’s fortuitous trine with Mars, the stars seem to be aligning in your favor, Pisces. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind. Something that eats away at you like this ought to be set free, for its sake and yours.

