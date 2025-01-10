Apparently, the Nintendo Switch 2 Has a Leaked Release Date, Price, and Two Bombshell Launch Titles

How many times do we have to teach you this lesson, Nintendo?! Well, folks, it appears that the sun is setting on what’s quickly becoming the worst-kept secret in the games industry. The Nintendo Switch 2, at this point, seems to have more pre-release hype behind it than any other console in recent memory. Like I said before, Nintendo, if all of this was a carefully fabricated plan to get people excited for the Switch 2? You win.

Today’s leak comes from Average Lucia Fanatic, an insider who accurately leaked the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo. In a post, the leaker alleges the following. “I have a date for y’all. 17th January 2025. Launch day is March 3rd. Launch titles are Mario Kart 9, Red Dead Redemption 2, and an announcement trailer for a 3D Mario. Retail price in Canada is $400.”

As usual, take this with a grain of salt until otherwise confirmed. But, at least we won’t have to wait long to get the alleged Switch 2 announcement. Everyone’s on pins and needles, waiting for what will certainly be one of the best-selling consoles in history. If I can humor this leak for a second: if those are the Switch 2 launch titles? Call it a generation — Nintendo wins.

this is the one Nintendo switch 2 leak that has my ears perked up

People have been begging for Mario Kart 9. As a launch title, that ensures that unless you pre-order the Switch 2 the second it becomes available, you won’t be able to sniff a Switch 2 until the middle of 2026. Red Dead Redemption 2 would be more of a flex of things to come. If a Nintendo console can run such a “demanding” game as well as its competitors? Instead of Mickey Mouse ears, we’ll all be wearing Mario hats.

At least if this leak is false, we can sit tight for a week or so since everyone’s convinced it’ll be revealed this month anyway. Nintendo, hear my pleas. Give me my stupid “1-2-Switch 2” game! The console must launch with a silly party game — it’s tradition!