Fried Mini Apple Pies Recipe

Makes about 3 dozen

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the whipped cream:

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

1 tablespoon|8 grams confectioners’ sugar

½ teaspoon|2 grams vanilla extract

for the caramel sauce:

1 cup|217 grams dark brown sugar

½ cup|120 ml heavy cream

4 tablespoons|56 grams|½ stick unsalted butter

flaky sea salt, to serve

for the dumplings:

2 cups|292 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¾ cup|80 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|84 grams light brown sugar

1 tablespoon plus ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon|2 grams kosher salt

½ cup|120 ml whole milk

4 tablespoons|58 grams|½ stick unsalted butter, melted

2 granny smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced into sixteenths

Directions

Make the whipped cream: In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the cream with the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the caramel: Mix the sugar, heavy cream, butter, and salt in a small saucepan over medium-low. Cook, whisking gently constantly, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until thick. Remove from the heat and reserve. Make the dumplings: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, ½ cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and the kosher salt. Slowly whisk in the milk and melted butter until a smooth dough forms. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon in a large bowl and set aside. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a 20-inch circle, about ¼-cm thick. Using a (3 ¼-inch) round cutter, cut 32 circles. Working with one circle at a time, place an apple slice in the center and fold around it until completely enrobed in the dough. Set aside on a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining apple slices. Heat 1-inch canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, cook the apple dumplings until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Cool slightly, then toss gently in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining apples. To serve, divide apple dumplings among 8 plates and top with whipped cream. Drizzle with the caramel and sprinkle with the flaky sea salt.

