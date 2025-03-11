The Apple Watch Series 10 Is Now $299, Its Lowest Price Ever

We’re used to discounts on last-generation Apple products, but this newish trend of slashing prices on current-generation devices mere months after their release is strange. Strange and wonderful.

Apple has knocked 25% off the retail price of its Apple Watch Series 10, making this discounted price the lowest since the Series 10 was introduced in September 2024. If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger, now’s a good time.

discounts across the board

The $299 sale price is for the 42mm case in any of the three available colors: silver, black, and rose gold. Lucky you, the 46mm case is also $100 off the retail price ($329 total), so you don’t have to miss out if you like big watch faces.

Aside from the standard aluminum case, the Series 10 is available with a titanium case in three colors: gold titanium, natural titanium, and slate titanium (matte black). All are also available for $120 off their retail prices at Amazon and Walmart.

apple watch series 10 in natural titanium finish – credit: apple

a word about sale pricing

Apple, for the longest time, was resistant to playing the “always on sale” game that so many retailers try to swindle us with, but in recent years it’s become more willing to sing that tune.

The Apple Watch Series 10’s retail price starts at $399, but ever since late January 2025, with a few very brief interruptions, its actual price on Amazon and similar outlets has been $330.

This $299 price is still the lowest the Series 10 has been to date, making it a good time to buy one if you’ve been holding out, but we like to be transparent about how much you’re actually saving.

This isn’t the first time that Apple devices have gone on a heavy sale at retailers while still marked at full retail price at the Apple Store. Whatever the reasoning, would I forego the swanky Apple Store shopping experience to save $100? Hell yeah, I would.