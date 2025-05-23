Apple Watch Series 10 Gets a Memorial Day Deal at $299

The market is awash in smartwatches. There are Garmins for those focused heavily on the outdoors, Fitbits for basic fitness trackers (although these are on the way out), and the awesome but simplistic Pebble Watch, recently resurrected.

All are fine, but what’s your choice if you want to remain solidly in the Apple ecosystem, with a smartwatch that offers the health tracking features of the Garmin and Fitbit with more of a jack-of-all-trades angle? Well, then you’re describing the Apple Watch, and you’re in luck, because it’s back down to its lowest-ever price for Memorial Day.

pick a color, any color

The $299 sale price is for the 42mm case in any of the three available colors: silver, black, and rose gold. If you like your Apple Watches a bit bigger, you don’t have to miss out on this deal. The 46mm case is also on sale for $329, so you don’t have to take too much of a price hit for your love of larger screens.

Aside from the standard aluminum case, the Series 10 is available with a titanium case in three colors: gold titanium, natural titanium, and slate titanium (matte black). And they’re all available for $160 off their retail prices.

Apple Watch Series 10 – Credit: Apple

Given that Apple likes to stick to one-year update cycles, we have good reason not to expect this watch’s successor, the Apple Watch Series 11 until later this fall. I’ll plead the fifth if the reality turns out different, but I’m not hearing any rumors that say the Series 11 will be revolutionary, so if you’re in the market for a smartwatch and the Apple Watch is the apple of your eye, grab a Series 10 now for a deal and enjoy it for the next five months, rather than waiting out the summer watchless for the Series 11’s release to slowly grow closer.