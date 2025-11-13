Apple’s iPhone Pocket Is Just Silly Enough to Take Off

Modern life was all about convenience, making a rush for everything to be as easy as possible. Post-modern life, then, is all about making it needlessly difficult or superfluous. Am I being glib? Yes, of course, but then how do you explain 2023’s giant shoes trend?

From what I can tell, the ISSEY MIYAKE/Apple collaboration for the iPhone Pocket is sort of like if a scarf and a tube sock hooked up and decided to keep the baby. And then you could put a phone or pair of earbuds in it for transport. Less convenient than an actual pocket, and yet another thing to carry in addition to your purse, it’s also shockingly expensive.

iPhone Pocket – credit: Apple

That price, though?

Could you believe that the iPhone Pocket costs $150? That’s for the version on the left in the image above, which has a short strap that you can throw over a forearm or carry in your hand like a shopping bag.

Apple is the company that famously charges arms and legs for modest RAM upgrades in its iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and so, of course, choosing the long-strap version of the iPhone Pocket costs you an extra $80. That’s $230 for a knitted loop of fabric—no word yet as to what kind—that lets you throw it over your shoulder like a messenger bag.

At least it comes in a ton of colors. You can have the short-strap version in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black. Only sapphire, cinnamon, and black are available on the long-strap version.

You can pick up the iPhone Pocket in certain Apple Stores or online at Apple.com in certain countries, beginning Friday, November 14, 2025. But once you get tired of holding it, don’t expect anyone else to carry it around for you.