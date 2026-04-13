April 16 is Going To Be A Big Day for Metro Fans

The Metro franchise is returning for a fourth mainline installment and fans of the franchise are going to be able to get a first look at Metro 2039 later this week during a special broadcast.

This Thursday, April 16, Xbox is teaming up with 4A Games and Deep Silver to debut a special Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 event. The digital-only broadcast will offer viewers a world-premiere look at the next title in the post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series.

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“This will be the fourth mainline entry from 4A Games in the series based on the iconic novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, following Metro 2033 (2010), Metro: Last Light (2013), and Metro Exodus (2019), all of which tell the stories of survivors of nuclear devastation living in the Moscow subway tunnels and the world that surrounds them.”

Fans who want to tune in to the Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 event can visit the Xbox YouTube channel on Thursday, April 16, at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK.

This event will focus exclusively on Metro 2039, so Xbox fans shouldn’t tune in hoping for any other surprise game reveals or shadow drops. A similar event will take place in May with a focus on Stranger Than Heaven. These standalone showcases are a new strategy for Xbox, so it will be interesting to see how the first few play out.

It has been seven years since the last mainline installment, Metro Exodus released, so the fanbase is likely more than ready to return to the cold, dark world of the franchise. Exodus introduced a lot of open-world mechanics and story-telling approaches to the series, so it will be very interesting to see how much of that is carried over into the next game and how much Metro 2039 goes in its own direction.

Some combination of semi-open world sandboxes and the traditional claustrophobic tunnels of the original games will likely help the game still feel like it has the classic Metro DNA, but also that the series has grown and evolved with the gaming landscape.

There are no specific details about exactly what will be revealed during the First Look event, but hopefully fans get an extended dive into actual gameplay and perhaps even a hint about the title’s release window. Be sure to check back later this week for lots more details and updates on Metro 2039.

Metro 2039 does not have a confirmed release date at this time.