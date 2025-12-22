Arc Raiders Expedition Leaves Players Regretting the Grind

The Arc Raiders Expedition mode has finally ended today, and many players are saying they regret doing it. According to fans of the extraction shooter, the character progression system isn’t ultimately worth doing. Some are even calling on Embark Studios to improve it for next season.

Arc Raiders Expedition Leaves Players Disappointed

The first Arc Raiders Expedition ran from December 17 to December 22. The feature is essentially a character progression reset that “wipes” all of your progress for permanent rewards. Think of it as a “prestige” system. However, many players are now saying the Arc Raiders Expedition mode was disappointing due to lackluster rewards and poor New Game Plus incentives.

A few weeks back, Embark Studios revealed that players would need to sell a total of 5 million coins’ worth of their loot stash if they wanted to get the full skill point rewards. Players were then let down even further when the mode actually went live, and they didn’t feel that losing all of their progression was ultimately “worth it,” given the game’s final rewards. Over on the Arc Raiders subreddit, players sounded off on the character progression wipe.

“Grinding to try and get 5 million sucked for the additional skill points. Only got to 1.6 mil and had to call it because I wasn’t going to make it, and it was eating a lot of my time trying to do so,” a user wrote. Another player commented, “Regret doing Expedition. Same shi**y quests and content. Benches are not even the level I thought they would be.” One comment simply vented, “They screwed up. I never would have grinded for the 5 million if I knew I could respec so cheaply. They didn’t let anyone know anything until it was too late.”

Arc Raiders Players Dislike Patchwork Skin Reward

Another major complaint from players is the Arc Raiders Patchwork outfit. Users who participated in the first Expedition were given this bonus skin as a reward. However, many are saying the outfit is bland and lacks options. Others are also specifically disappointed that it’s a worse version than the Arc Raiders tutorial skin featured at the beginning of the game.

“It really isn’t worth your time, though. The skin, which is considered one of the best parts of the expedition, was clearly rushed. The customizability and color scheme is wack. If it was a 1:1 copy of the tutorial skin, no one would be b**ching,” a Reddit player said in reaction to the skin. “This skin blows and won’t replace my current one. If enough people complain, maybe they won’t release **** in the future,” another user said in frustration.

When Does Expedition Leave Arc Raiders?

As mentioned above, the Arc Raiders Expedition mode is ending today, December 22. So if you didn’t manage to finish it or reset your character in time, you are going to have to wait until next season. However, it will return next season.

At the time of writing, Embark Studios has not yet given us a new date for the next Arc Raiders Expedition. However, if you were only going to use Expedition to respec your skill tree, you can now do that anytime you want, and it’s actually really cheap.