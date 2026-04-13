ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 24 Trials (April 13-April 19)

Another Monday has arrived, which means it is time for ARC Raiders players to check out the latest rotation of Trials Challenges and see what sort of tasks are in store for them the week of April 13.

All ARC Raiders Week 24 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The new Trials Challenges are live now and the list includes some tricky tasks for players to work through. As usual, there is a mix of difficulty levels for the Weekly Trials, but players should be able to accomplish all of these tasks with a bit of planning, strategy, and the right gear.

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Here is a full list of all of the Week 24 Trials:

Electromagnetic Storm – Get hit by lightning

Dam Battlegrounds – Destroy ARC enemies in the Swamp

Damage Bastions

Search Supply Drops

Damage Comets

How to Get Hit by Lightning during the Electromagnetic Storm For Week 24 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This returning trial requires players to participate in the Electromagnetic Storm event. Once players have loaded into any map that has the storm condition active, they should be able to spot where lightning will strike by the blue circles that appear on the ground a few moments before each strike.

If players want to earn all three stars, then they are going to have to stick around and get struck multiple times for the highest rating on this challenge.

How To Destroy ARC Enemies in the Swamp For Week 24 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To start this trial, players will need to load into Dam Battlegrounds and begin searching around the Swamp part of the area. There are a lot of different enemies that spawn in this area, so players will have some options.

Rocketeers and Leapers will offer the most points per kill, so players should focus on those if they are going for speed. After getting enough kills, players just need to successfully extract to wrap this one up.

How To Damage Bastions For Week 24 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players need to deal damage to a Bastion this week, which is one of the toughest ARC enemies in the game. This task can be completed on any map, though spawns are a bit more common on the higher level maps.

This is a great one to team up with friends for if that’s an option. To actually get through and deal enough damage, players will need to enter the map with a decent loadout. It would be wise to bring along a heavy weapon if that’s an option.

As always, remember to use cover and focus on weak points. Bastions have yellow joints on their legs to target and canisters on their backs.

How To Search Supply Drops For Week 24 Trials

In order to search supply drops this week, players need to start by heading to a Supply Station on any of the topside maps. Once there, players should find and trigger the special flare.

The special flare should trigger a supply crate to drop within one minute. Once the crate lands, players just need to open it to earn their points towards this week’s Trials. Players should also take note that the flare will make them visible on the map and could draw attention from less friendly players in addition to the supply drop.

How To Damage Comets For Week 24 Trials

For this Trial, players have to find and damage the newer rolling enemies, Comets. Comets can be very deadly and players need to head into this fight strategically.

To begin, players can load into any map, aside from Stella Montis, during a Major Map Condition. The Comets will be roaming around on the surface, so begin searching for them.

Once a Comet has been spotted, players should get a high ground advantage and start firing. Be sure to eliminate the Comet before it can get close enough to damage you with its seismic charge.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.