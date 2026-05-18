ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (May 18-May 24)

Another week is here, which means that ARC Raiders players have a fresh round of Weekly Trials to begin working through.

All ARC Raiders May 18 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here are all the Trials for the week of May 18:

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Destroy Pops

Search Lockers

Damage Leapers

Damage Rocketeers

Search Containers in Medical Research (Stella Montis)

How To Destroy Pops for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

At this point, most ARC Raiders players are likely pros when it comes to destroying Pops. Although the enemy goes down quickly when players know what they’re doing, there is definitely still an element of risk at play.

A great spot to find pops is in the Metro Station stairwells in Buried City. Once players arrive there and spot one, they’ll need to take it out as quickly as possible before it can explore. Use a fast-firing weapon and be sure not to hesitate. This one is really all about speed and accuracy.

How To Search Lockers for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark

This Weekly Trial is new enough that the ARC Raiders community is still debating on the most efficient farming routes available. At the moment, the most popular options for completing this one seem to be heading to the Dam or Blue Gate.

In terms of how to actually complete this Trial, players simply need to find and search lockers and then successfully extract.

How To Damage Leapers for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Leapers can be a pretty threatening enemy if players run into them in the open, but with the right strategy and cover they aren’t too bad at all. Players can load into any map except for Stella Montis to start hunting around for these enemies. A good hunting spot to start with is the Launch Towers location on the Spaceport map.

Once a Leaper is spotted, players should find cover and then use a heavy weapon to get in some shots at them from a distance. Try to aim for the center and focus on the middle ball.

Players can quickly earn three stars for this challenge by taking down two Leapers during a major map condition.

How To Damage Rocketeers for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is going to be one of the more difficult Trials this week. Rocketeers are a particularly deadly flying ARC unit and players often hide from them. Using duck and cover techniques to deal damage and quickly pop out of sight is a smart technique for this one.

It may also help to squad up and complete this task with friends if that’s an option.

How To Search Containers in Medical Research for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For this trial, players will need to head to Stella Montis. For the best chance of earning three stars, try to load into the map during a Night Raid.

Once topside, head to the western side of the map and make your way to the Medical Research Wing. Once inside, all players need to do is roam around and loot all the containers they can find, then successfully extract.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.