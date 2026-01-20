Arc Raiders Update 1.12.0 Fixes Duplication Exploits & Stella Montis Glitch

The latest Arc Raiders update 1.12.0 is now live, and it finally brings fixes to several major glitches in the extraction shooter. From duplication exploits to an infamous Stella Montis glitch, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes for January 20, 2026.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Going back to November, one of the biggest complaints players have had about Arc Raiders is wall glitching. Specifically, users were frustrated with an exploit that allowed players to go out of bounds on the Stella Montis map. As you can imagine, this became a major problem quickly when users started going out of bounds to cheat. Thankfully, Embark Studios has finally fixed it with the latest Arc Raiders update 1.12.0.

The new Arc Raiders patch also addresses the major item duplication exploit that cheaters were taking advantage of. Overall, this latest update isn’t massive and doesn’t contain any weapon nerfs like last weeks patch. However, it does fix some of the extraction shooter’s biggest exploits since launch. For your convenience, here is a full list of changes in the January 20, 2026 Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Fixed an item duplication exploit.

Fixed an ammo duplication exploit.

Fixed some cases where players were able to damage others from behind geometry.

Fixed various out of bounds map locations on Stella Montis.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

With every Arc Raiders update, also comes a weekly store refresh. The latest cosmetic set to hit the game today is the Fiero set. The new bundle comes with clothing, an emote, and a new mohawk hairstyle. Overall, players seemed to be pretty mixed about this one. Considering how much people hated the Abyss set, that’s actually an improvement!

Over on Reddit players shared their reaction to the new cosmetic. “Finally, decent pants”, one comment exclaimed, for example. Another player reacted, “I feel like this might be Arc Raiders okayest skin. I don’t think it is outstanding but it’s kind of growing on me.” Although other users were less positive about the new cosmetic.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Some Arc Raiders players complained that Embark Studios still hasn’t released a backpack yet. Users were also critical about the game not getting decent beards or moustaches for its characters. “I’m not hating but I’ve had 3200 coins sitting for a month now. Coming from a game like Valorant where gun skins were truly exceptional, my money wouldn’t have lasted a week.”

As I mentioned earlier, Arc Raiders Update 1.12.0 is relatively small compared to previous patches. Embark Studios has promised some pretty big changes to the extraction shooter in 2026. However, in between those major content updates, we should expect to continue to see smaller patch notes like today’s that continue to fix exploits and polish the game further.