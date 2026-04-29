Archaeologists Reconstruct the Face of a Man Killed in Mount Vesuvius Eruption

For all of the terrible uses for AI we constantly encounter out there in this fresh new hellscape of the internet, there are some positive uses out there. They are often found in scientific research, where artificial intelligence enables researchers to analyze massive datasets, leading to a series of incredible breakthroughs. I’m not sure if using an AI to invent the face of a guy who died during the eruption that destroyed Pompeii is one of those, but it’s still cool, I guess.

You’ve heard the history lesson probably dozens of times in your life, but just in case: the Roman city of Pompeii was buried under ash during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

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Now, as reported by the AP, a team of researchers led by the Pompeii Archaeological Park in collaboration with the University of Pauda, has used the remains of a man who attempted to use a chunk of terracotta as cover to protect himself from the falling volcanic debris as their guinea pig. Why? Because they’re trying to figure out what this person once looked like.

Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Facebook

AI Has Recreated the Face of a Man Who Died in Pompeii

Archaeologists think the mortar was a last-ditch attempt to survive the barrage of rock and ash described in ancient accounts of the eruption’s destruction. The image, which maintains that distinct robbery AI art style despite its attempt to look as photo-real as possible, was constructed using a combination of AI and photo-editing tools to translate skeletal remains and archaeological data into a snapshot. They claim to have a good idea of what the man may have actually looked like at the time, given all that is known about the region and its demographic makeup.

Researchers say projects like this were an attempt to make ancient history more accessible and emotionally immediate to modern people, while also helping scholars manage the large datasets collected over decades of research. Whether all of the research combines to create an image that ultimately reflects what this man may have actually looked like is up for debate. Just because something was generated by AI doesn’t mean it’s correct, even though, for some reason, people treat AI as gospel.

It’s an interesting attempt at using modern technology to make the distant past feel tangible. Though looking at the final image, it makes me wonder if the same effect could have been reached, if not exceeded, if they had hired an actual human artist.