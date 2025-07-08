Are ‘Killer Bees’ Invading Georgia?

Africanized honeybees, more commonly known as “killer bees,” have been spotted in Barbour County, Alabama, and experts believe they might be creeping into Georgia’s Quitman County, about 200 miles from Atlanta.

Africanized bees are a hyper-aggressive hybrid of European and African honeybees known for their group attack tactics and generally hot-tempered disposition, especially when defending their hive.

Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner, Tyler Harper, released a statement assuring residents there’s no immediate threat, while also reminding beekeepers to report any colonies acting particularly pissed off with little provocation. “If established,” Harper warned, “Africanized bees represent a direct threat to Georgia agriculture and their aggressive behavior makes them a threat to public health.”

For now, officials in Alabama are hoping this is an isolated incident. Philip Carter, the state’s apiary inspector, says they’re working to confirm that the killer bee genes aren’t taking hold in local bee populations. If you’re wondering what an apiary inspector is, it’s the person in the state agricultural department in charge of maintaining healthy honey bee colonies to ensure that our primary pollinators are doing well.

Meanwhile, Julia Mahood of the Georgia Beekeepers Association says the bees are still dangerous, but we’ve learned to deal with them better than in the past.

Making matters worse, as it often does, is climate change. Killer bees don’t do well in the cold. Climate change has pushed cool temperatures further back, giving Africanized bees a little bit more time to be overly aggressive nuisances.

The good news is you probably won’t be chased down by a bee death squad. You should be fine as long as you don’t panic when they’re buzzing around, and don’t go messing with their hives. They will defend themselves with violence if necessary. And considering the short fuse all killer bees seem to have, they will define almost any provocation as “necessary.”