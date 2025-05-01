Aries, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, bold, and assertive Aries, here’s what you might expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout May 2025.

Get ready, Aries. Let’s hope you didn’t get too comfortable with last month’s transitions out from under Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde. On May 4, Pluto shifts into its seasonal backward path. Like any other planetary retrograde, this celestial period invites greater self-reflection and improvement. This is especially true of Pluto, the faraway planet that influences our subconscious perspectives, societal transformation, death, and rebirth.

If other retrograde planets like Mercury and Venus create bumps in the road that we have to drive over slowly and carefully, then Pluto retrograde rips away the asphalt and gravel altogether, leaving nothing but a vacant hole in its wake. Pluto retrograde redirects our lives in broad, all-encompassing ways. You can either go with the cosmic flow or fight against it. But rest assured that the latter endeavor is all but futile, stargazer.

Fortunately for your sign and your ruling planet, Mars, May 4 also ushers in a conjunction between the red planet and the first-quarter Moon. This lunar phase calls for bravery and courage. As the Moon expands, so does its power over our emotional state. With action-oriented Mars in the mix, the stars seem to be backing you up to follow the directional shift Pluto retrograde calls for. Things are liable to look a lot different in the coming months. Indeed, this will be a lengthy retrograde with plenty of hiccups and hard lessons in between. But you’re more prepared than you think. Have faith in yourself, and try to trust the process.

A far more challenging square between Mars and the waxing gibbous Moon on May 11 highlights areas of our lives that could use some sprucing up. Considering Mars’ placement in Leo, this more than likely has to do with platonic friendships and how you interact with your close and far-reaching communities. The waxing gibbous Moon encourages us to look closely at our progress on our life paths thus far and determine whether we’ve covered adequate ground or are lacking in distance covered. This is a time to redirect or shift gears ahead of the potent full Moon, which reaches its peak strength in Scorpio the following day on May 12.

This month’s full Moon in Scorpio places an unforgivingly glaring light on the parts of ourselves—and life in general—that we tend to tuck away in the shadows. Power dynamics, subconscious thoughts, and intuition will all be called into question. A natural complement to Pluto’s recent shift into retrograde, this Scorpio Moon keeps our eyes locked on the void that exists between what is and what could be. Scorpio also tends to veer the conversation toward the taboo. Difficult feelings surrounding sexuality, identity, and even finances might bubble to the surface. As uncomfortable as they might feel, try to work through the initial unease. The closer these issues are to the surface, the easier they will become to resolve.

Two days later, on May 14, the waning gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with Mars. The previous day’s full Moon revealed quite a lot about yourself, those around you, and how you all interact with one another. The waning gibbous Moon’s positive alignment with your ruling planet serves as a cosmic green light to act on these revelations. Gaining wisdom is one-half of the battle. But it’s certainly not the whole process. Now that you know what you do, the stars ask an even more important question: What are you going to do about it? This lunar phase encourages release and closure. This finality is beneficial to the mind, body, and spirit, even if it doesn’t look how you originally anticipated it might.

Tensions start to rise once more on May 18 as Mercury and Mars form a challenging square. Indecisiveness or low motivation are likely consequences of this arduous alignment. Give yourself grace as you work through these sluggish or confusing feelings, Aries. Of course, it would be more convenient to have a clear idea of what you want and where you should go. But the cosmos doesn’t operate based on our terrestrial conveniences and preferences. Lean into the friction to see what it might reveal about yourself or your circumstances. Perhaps this battle was never really yours to bear. And if that’s the case, then why should you spend your time shouldering the weight of those burdens?

Two days after the Sun enters Gemini on May 20, the waning crescent Moon enters your celestial domain on May 22. The Sun’s placement in Gemini encourages a flexible perception of oneself. Hold space for new beliefs, values, and aspirations to enter your spirit. As the waning crescent Moon pushes us toward a restful place to recharge and recalibrate, the stars seem to urge you to let go of old ideas about who you should be, what you should accomplish, and where you ought to be standing on your life path. You might be the most familiar with your innermost thoughts and feelings. But that doesn’t mean these metaphysical elements of your being can’t surprise you, stargazer. You haven’t explored all your depths yet.

On the same day that the Moon enters your sign, your ruling planet forms an auspicious trine with Venus. Passion increases. The flame relights. Perhaps you were never looking for this aspect of an intimate relationship to reveal itself to you. But maybe that’s a sign you were in more need of it than you ever realized. Give yourself time to acclimate to these new connections before writing them off as unnecessary or indulgent. What is life without the occasional indulgence anyway?

Saturn enters your celestial domain on May 25, where it will remain for the rest of the month. Discipline, motivation, and responsibility come to the foreground of your conscious mind. With the new Moon in Gemini following closely behind on May 27, the stars implore you to treat your self-preservation with the same diligence that you treat your external pursuits. Honor yourself the way you honor your work. The two are one and the same.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aries! See you next month.