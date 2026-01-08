Ark Survival Ascended Is Likely Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 was released in 2025, opening up doors for both new releases and ports of notable titles to make their way onto the system. Regarding game ports in particular, there may be some exciting times ahead for fans of the ARK games. Specifically, there seems to be some new potential for the ARK: Survival Ascended title. In a recent interview, the devs revealed some information that all but points towards an eventual release on the Nintendo Switch 2 system, which has caught the eye of eager ARK fans and Switch 2 enthusiasts alike.

According to Devs, ARK: Survival Ascended Prepares For a Nintendo Switch 2 Release

In late December 2025, PCGamesN hosted an interview with Studio Wildcard co-founder and development director, Jeremy Stieglitz. During the interview, Jeremy seemed information that hints towards some very exciting news for Switch 2 gamers. To be exact, all evidence points towards a ARK: Survival Ascended release for Nintendo’s latest gaming system. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s in active development,”



“I can’t tell you when it’s gonna come out, because there’s still some unknowns. But we have builds on Nintendo Switch 2, straight up, and it is only doable because of that newer version [of Unreal]. Otherwise it would be impossible forever – [Survival Ascended] was not within [viable] performance specifications for that console, except now the 5.7 nanite tessellation has a profound impact on how the game runs.”



“We started actually doing that work for Nintendo Switch to see where it was leading, and it’s so significant that we’ve kind of prioritized getting that engine upgrade done as soon as we can in the new year, and debugging it, getting it out for release on the existing platforms.”

It certainly seems like only a matter of time until fans of ARK: Survival Ascended will be able to play it on the Switch 2. However, as stated by Jeremy Stieglitz, this was only made possible through the significant improvements and updates that have been made to Unreal Engine. While the studio has previously been working with Unreal Engine 5.5, they have stated plans to begin upgrading to 5.7 and have already begun. This is expected to be finalized by March 2026.

Has ARK Been Released on Nintendo Switch Before?

This won’t be the first time an ARK game has ended up on Nintendo Switch, too. Previously, ARK: Survival Evolved was released on Nintendo Switch 1. However, while fans were generally positive regarding the game itself, the same cannot be said for how it ran on this system – or even lower-end systems on other platforms.

With the Switch edition in particular, there has been a lot of criticism both around the general performance and how the hardware struggles to keep up. In addition to this, there have also been complaints regarding the lack of updates for the game on Switch to try to remedy some of these glaring problems.

However, with the improved hardware of the Switch 2, it’s possible that ARK fans may have a much more enjoyable experience this time around. As for when the ported project may be released, no confirmations have been made just yet. Fingers crossed that this time around, the experience is a hit for all and doesn’t come packed with all of the drawbacks found in ARK: Survival Evolved‘s Switch release.