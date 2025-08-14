Ashnikko Sees You, Trinket Girlies: New Album ‘Smoochies’ Drops This Fall

Hyperpop rebel Ashnikko wants us to embrace maximalism in the new video for her recent single “Trinkets.” The song released on August 12, with the candy-colored visuals dropping today, August 14.

With lines like “I want you / I’m a trinket girl,” this new single—the second from her upcoming sophomore album—speaks to a particular subset of misfits in today’s hyper-minimalist, over-influenced landscape. According to Ashnikko, clean girl aesthetic is out; we’re running headfirst into the open arms of goblincore.

The video itself, directed by Léa Esmaili, shows off Ashnikko’s colorful world of little bits and bobs. She’s collecting doll parts, painted ashtrays, D&D dice, shiny keychains, and much more. Are you one of those girlies with a little guy hanging off your purse? Having to buy additional shelving for your Sonny Angel collection? Constantly on the lookout for bottle caps, marbles, cool rocks, or weird buttons? If so, Ashnikko would like a word with you.

Ashnikko To Release Second Album ‘Smoochies’ on October 17

After a series of EPs and singles, Ashnikko finally debuted her full length LP Weedkiller in 2023. Known primarily for her collection of irreverent Halloweenie singles, Weedkiller featured a delightful sci-fi/fantasy narrative. While the themes were held fairly loosely on the album as a whole, the overall concept was based on a short story Ashnikko had written.

It wasn’t all giant machines harvesting biomatter in an apocalyptic fae world, however; there were moments of sincere introspection on Weedkiller as well. Instances of self-discovery, queer identity, and personal politics were woven among an allegory for climate change and rapid technological advancements.

Ashnikko’s sophomore album, Smoochies, is heralded as her most personal work to date. “Smoochies feels like Demidevil’s older sister,” said Ashnikko in a press release, referencing her first EP. “It’s sexy, playful, and feminine, while toeing the line of grotesque and absurd. I feel like purse sediment so much of the time–like a mess of crumbs and gum in receipts and lipgloss that I’ve forgotten about–so the album feels like that too. This is the first where I’ve written very autobiographically, but at the core of it all is personal autonomy and joyful whims.”

Smoochies is available for pre-order, and will officially release on October 17. Additionally, Ashnikko has announced a short Smoochies U.K. Tour kicking off in 2026. The tour starts in Glasgow on February 11, concluding in London on February 20. She will also make stops in Manchester and Dublin. Tickets will be available for pre-sale on August 19, and for general sale on August 21.

Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns