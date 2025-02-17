At Long Last, ‘Path of Exile 2’ Has Finally Added a Map Stash Tab in the Newest Patch

It’s been a long two months since Path of Exile 2 launched into Early Access. While its December 6 launch included a decent amount of both early- and end-game content to boot, some pivotal features have yet to be seen. Thankfully, one of those features has arrived in the new patch 0.1.1d. As Path of Exile 2 has finally added a Map Stash to its store.

Finally, my ‘Path of Exile 2’ stash is at peace

Okay, okay – they’re technically called “Waystones,” but let’s be honest. Nobody’s calling them “Waystones.” The Map Stash tab stores more Waystones than you’ll ever need, with room for up to 576 Waystones for each of the 16 tiers. You’ll never have that many at one time, but hey, the space is there for you! Each sub-tab is customizable, allowing you to sell extra Waystones and create custom names for your tabs. You can even name them something weird like, I don’t know, “Elon’s map” or something.

For Path of Exile 1 players who already own a Map Stash tab? You’ll get a Path of Exile 2 tab for free! For new players, you’ll just need to fork over 150 coins of microtransaction currency, which amounts to about $15 USD. While it’s a bit pricey for what ultimately amounts to better organization, trust me, any player with an interest in Path of Exile 2‘s endgame will thank themselves for grabbing it.

Check out the full patch notes below to learn more about the Map Stash tab as well as a handful of bug fixes:

0.1.1d PATCH NOTES