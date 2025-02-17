At Long Last, ‘Path of Exile 2’ Has Finally Added a Map Stash Tab in the Newest Patch

It’s been a long two months since Path of Exile 2 launched into Early Access. While its December 6 launch included a decent amount of both early- and end-game content to boot, some pivotal features have yet to be seen. Thankfully, one of those features has arrived in the new patch 0.1.1d. As Path of Exile 2 has finally added a Map Stash to its store.
Finally, my ‘Path of Exile 2’ stash is at peace
Okay, okay – they’re technically called “Waystones,” but let’s be honest. Nobody’s calling them “Waystones.” The Map Stash tab stores more Waystones than you’ll ever need, with room for up to 576 Waystones for each of the 16 tiers. You’ll never have that many at one time, but hey, the space is there for you! Each sub-tab is customizable, allowing you to sell extra Waystones and create custom names for your tabs. You can even name them something weird like, I don’t know, “Elon’s map” or something.
For Path of Exile 1 players who already own a Map Stash tab? You’ll get a Path of Exile 2 tab for free! For new players, you’ll just need to fork over 150 coins of microtransaction currency, which amounts to about $15 USD. While it’s a bit pricey for what ultimately amounts to better organization, trust me, any player with an interest in Path of Exile 2‘s endgame will thank themselves for grabbing it.
Check out the full patch notes below to learn more about the Map Stash tab as well as a handful of bug fixes:
0.1.1d PATCH NOTES
- Enabled the Map Stash Tab. In Path of Exile 2 this has 6 sub-stashes for each tier of Waystone. Each sub-stash can hold 96 Waystones, totaling 576 Waystones for each tier. You can change the name and color for each sub-stash, and individually set each of them to public in order to list your items on the Trade website. You can check out a preview of this stash tab here!
- Made an adjustment to improve the performance on Xbox.
- Enabled the Havenwood Cloak cosmetic microtransaction for use in Path of Exile 2.
- Fixed a bug where Strength, Dexterity and Intelligence values on the Passive Skill Tree were visually displaying the wrong attribute value when using a controller.
- Fixed a bug where online item filters could sometimes fail to load when logging in on consoles.
- Fixed a bug affecting Xbox players where their settings could be lost when switching between playing on Path of Exile 1 and Path of Exile 2.
- Fixed an issue where 16:10 was not a supported aspect ratio when using a controller.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Supporter Pack upgrade options displaying on console.
- Fixed an instance crash.
- Fixed a client crash.