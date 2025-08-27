Atari Just Grabbed the Rights to 5 Ubisoft Games—Including I Am Alive

I can’t believe stuff like this doesn’t happen more often. Atari and Ubisoft got together and hammered out a deal that gives Atari the full IP rights for five Ubisoft titles.

And it makes sense to me. Ubisoft wasn’t doing anything with them. However, there is one title on that list that I’m over the moon about.

Atari has the rights to ‘i am alive’

Play video

Per the press release:

“Atari and Ubisoft announced that Atari has acquired all intellectual property rights for five acclaimed Ubisoft titles with a view to making them available on new platforms. The acquisition includes Cold Fear (2005), I Am Alive (2012), Child of Eden (2011), Grow Home (2015), and Grow Up (2016).

“Atari will re-release these titles under their publishing label and explore opportunities to expand their reach through updated formats, new content, and extended distribution channels.”

Back in 2012, when getting paid to talk about games was a pipe dream further squashed by the everyday reality of working at a grocery store, I Am Alive was released and was one of my most anticipated games. And that all stemmed from the E3 2008 trailer.

Play video

The game we got looked a bit different, but the excitement didn’t drop even a little. It was the post-apocalyptic game I always imagined it would be. While it received pretty mixed reviews, I will always maintain that there was something there.

If Atari commits to a re-release and update for this game, I’m almost sure it will take off the way it should have back then. I’m nearly ashamed of myself for not including this in a Retro Runback. It’s been a while since I did one of those, and of that, I’m humiliated.

However, I may have the opportunity to write about a remaster or a new entry entirely, as it’s definitely worth discussing.