Aura Dropped an E Ink Digital Picture Frame—and It’s Wireless

You take all those digital photos. You may as well look at them sometime. Let’s be honest; how many of us actually go back through our phones’ photo libraries and actually look at most of them?

One way to solve that is to get a digital photo frame. Pictures are shared wirelessly to the frames’ through an app, and you get to see an endless cycle of your photos on one photo frame.

Usually you’d stick them on a shelf because there was an ugly power cord to hide. Aura just announced the Ink ($499), which has no cords and works wirelessly, making it a much better option for wall mounting.

no cords, but ink? and it’s digital?

Completely cordless, there are no ugly power cables to cleverly route in an attempt to hide. It lasts for three months on a charge, and when it gets low you just recharge it. The Ink’s 13.3″ screen, with 1200 x 1600 resolution, works in both landscape and portrait orientations.

I got into a deep dive on E Ink last month, which you can read here. It lays out exactly what E Ink is and why it’s become nearly a household name, from its use on Amazon Kindles to Barnes & Noble’s “Hey, they’re still making that?” Nook e-reader.

In short, E Ink is designed to mimic the appearance of real ink on real paper, as much as any slab of electronic, light-up display can. It’s more aesthetically pleasing for digital products that have a clear paper analog, like books and photographs.

“…Electronic ink is actually a straightforward fusion of chemistry, physics, and electronics,” writes E Ink, the brand behind E Ink. “It’s so much like paper; it utilizes the same ink used in the printing industry today.”

E Ink is also easier on the eyes so that you can spend long stretches reading with less eye strain. That’s why it’s coveted for e-readers, at least. I suppose you could gaze longingly at the Aura Ink for an awfully long time, if you see something you like.