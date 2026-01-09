Avowed Gets Anniversary Update and PS5 Release

Avowed is officially the next Xbox Game Studios title to announce a PlayStation release. Just one year after the Obsidian Entertainment RPG’s release, the title is preparing to head to the PS5 next month.

During an interview on the New Game+ Showcase, the developers confirmed that Avowed is preparing for a February 17 launch on PS5 as the game approaches its first anniversary.

This mid-February release on the Sony console is going to line up with the large anniversary update, which will also be bringing a handful of exciting new features to players who already have the game (or have access to the game through Game Pass) on Xbox or PC.

Just a year ago, this type of Xbox Game Studios title leaving the Windows and Xbox ecosystem would have seemed like groundbreaking news. That said, this release follows Xbox’s newer strategy of using Xbox Game Studios titles as timed exclusives. Avowed follows Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in making the post-launch jump to a Sony console.

A handful of the Xbox titles that have released on PS5 have climbed the best-selling charts and the strategy seems to be paying off at the moment. There is some speculation and fear that Xbox may be shifting focus away from exclusive hardware, but at this time the company is still insisting that there will be next-gen Xbox consoles and that Xbox will continue to make both hardware and software.

Pre-orders for the PS5 version of Avowed are live now.

The Avowed anniversary update should be a pretty significant one and aims to draw new players in and potentially bring back players who already finished the game.

The developers explained that the patch is going to add:

New Game Plus Mode

Photo Mode

Three new playable races – Aumaua, Orlan, and Dwarves

A new weapon type

Change appearance in the overworld

The addition of three new playable races is going to be particularly exciting for RPG fans and fans of the larger Pillars of Eternity world. The game’s original launch limited the race options to just Humans and Elves in the character creation section, because of the focused nature of the central plot. It will be very interesting to see if combat feels significantly different when players step into the shoes of a character with a much different hit box and reach.

The new of Photo Mode is another exciting feature for existing fans of the game. Developers confirmed that this addition has been highly-requested by the community, so it’s encouraging to see the team listening to feedback and including this addition.

Exact patch notes and more details should arrive in a few weeks, as the February 17 release date approaches.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles. The PS5 version is aiming for a February 17 release.