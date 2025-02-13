Avril Lavigne Is Playing Van’s Warped Tour for the First Time Ever

Believe it or not, Avril Lavigne has never played a Van’s Warped Tour, but that’s all about to change. The Canadian rock singer is scheduled to appear at the revived festival’s 2025 Washington D.C. stop, taking place at the city’s Festival Grounds At RFK Stadium between June 14 and 15.

Lavinge shared the news in a video announcement posted to social media, wherein she is seen being brought a cake that has the Warped Tour date written in icing. “Warped Tour’s coming back!” Lavigne says in the clip. “That’s right, let’s celebrate. See you soon, D.C..”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Lavigne added, “So many of the bands I grew up listening to got their start playing this legendary tour and many of my friends are nostalgic for those parking lot summers, so I’m excited to be a part of this new rendition.”

Before the Washington D.C. concert, Warped Tour 2025 will be held in Long Beach, CA shows on July 26 and 27, and then later in the year in Orlando, Florida on November 15 and 16.

In addition to Lavigne, several other bands have also been announced to play at the fest: 311, Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, Pennywise, Lacey Sturm, We Came As Romans, State Champs, Miss May I, Dance Hall Crashers, Chandler Leighton, Drain, Lolo, Cobra Starship, Saturdays At Your Place, The Maine, Senses Fail, Fever 333, and Fishbone.

Not every band will be playing all three dates, so check listings at WarpedTour.com.

Notably, the Washington and Long Beach dates are already sold out, so only those who already have tickets — or score some from being on the waitlist — will get to see Lavigne at Warped, but… there is hope for the rest of her fans.

In addition to the Warped concert, Lavigne is also gearing up for a second round of her Greatest Hits Tour, which starts in May.

“When I launched the Greatest Hits tour last year, I was so blown away by all your loveeeeee,” she wrote in a social media post at the time the trek was announced. “You guys sold it out and I wasn’t ready for it to be over.” She’ll be bringing along Simple Plan, FeFe Dobson, and We The Kings. Tickets are available HERE.