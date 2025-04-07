‘Awita: Journey of Hope’ Has Me Thinking That I Might Have Found a Pretty Cool Metroidvania

Everyone (mostly Dwayne), I believe I have something that will help you through your Hollow Knight: Silksong-induced mental hells. Then again, this may just make it worse, but we won’t know until we try, right? And even if it doesn’t work, slightly torturing Dwayne for approximately two minutes is fun anyway. I present: Awita: Journey of Hope. A side-scrolling Metroidvania with some pretty cool-looking combat and an art style right up my alley.

Check out this trailer below and tell me ‘awita: Journey of hope’ doesn’t look awesome

Play video

Come on. That’s a game after my indie-addicted heart. And tell me that combat doesn’t look like it has some challenge to it. There’s a charms system that allows you to put together various effects that can help you in your quest and in battle. And based on how some of those fights look, they’re going to come in very handy. And look at that art style in motion, it really does look great. Animations are smooth and fast, and that parry with the shield looks and sounds incredible.

So, I know what you’re thinking (Dwayne): “How will this fill the crater stomped into my chest by the wait for my beloved Hollow Knight: Silksong?” That’s the great thing! It doesn’t! It just looks awesome, and you should play it. Maybe it’ll buy you all some time. I really am trying to help. I just want you all to stop holding on to every little thing. It’s torture. I’m sure some of you will be jumping on those pillows Ana was talking about. Just remember “’Late’ is just for a little while, ‘suck’ is forever.” You can wishlist Awita: Journey of Hope on Steam now, and you only have to wait until June of this year to get it. I know I’ll be checking this out when it drops.

(Editor’s Note: Fun fact, I frequently get bullied for my ongoing torturous relationship with ‘Hollow Knight Silksong.’ But, ‘Awita’ could be the move. As they say when you’re getting over a particularly rough breakup: “You can’t get over someone until you get under someone else.” Or something.)