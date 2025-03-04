‘Baby T-Rex’ and ‘Project S-11’ Join the ModRetro Classic Lineup and It’s The Best Way To Own Rare Titles (Reviews)

Retro game collecting has gone off the rails over the past few years. And with folks craving games that bring them back to better times, some aren’t afraid to try and capitalize off of that. Games like Baby T-Rex and Project S-11 have been skyrocketing in price, especially for those who want the full package. According to PriceCharting.com, Baby T-Rex commands roughly $600 for an in-box edition of the game. Project S-11, on the other hand, comes in at a slightly more digestible $150. Regardless of who you are, that’s far too much money for video games, regardless of their quality. And that’s why ModRetro is adding these two to the Classic Lineup — here’s what I think of both of these titles.

‘Baby T-Rex’ Has Been Re-Released So Many Times, but This ModRetro Version Is Easily the Cheapest You’ll Find an in-Box Copy For

Baby T-Rex is so delightfully ’90s, it’s not even funny. Imagine, if you will; skateboarding dinosaurs, simplistic puzzle gameplay, and a banger chiptune soundtrack. It’s a fun little experience, but here’s the thing; Baby T-Rex has been re-released so many different times, you may have already played it. Agro Soar, Bamse, We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story. Oh yeah, and Radical Rex on the SNES, Genesis, and Sega CD.

It’s a very short game, especially if you’re used to platformer games. You can quickly cruise through this ModRetro classic in about an hour, and the replay value lies in your enjoyment of trying to chase a faster time or a higher score. It’s very simple and doesn’t offer much of a challenge. However, there are bound to be plenty of folks that experienced Baby T-Rex when they were younger, and want a chance to dive back into the game they once loved.

Would I recommend this to a player who has never played it before? Honestly, not really. There isn’t much here for those who have played any other platformer before. But for those searching for that quick hit of nostalgia, you can’t go wrong here. Plus, this ModRetro version won’t break the bank, so dive in while the getting is good.

Verdict: Collection and Nostalgia Purposes Only

‘Project S-11’, on the Other Hand, Is an Exciting and Gorgeous Shoot ‘Em up That Shines on the Modretro

Project S-11, on the other hand, looks and plays like the real deal. And it’s one of those games that’s a step up due to the ModRetro hardware. During my review, I noted how good the D-Pad and buttons felt. And Project S-11 benefits from that in a plethora of ways. Every action is super crisp, and the levels look stunningly good on the screen.

Project S-11 is also another one of those games you can beat rather quickly, especially if you’re familiar with the genre. However, this one is a bit more replayable than Baby T-Rex, unless you’re a master of the SHMUP genre. But as a way to get a proper in-box copy for much less than what people online are asking for, this would be the way to go in my eyes.

It’s graphically very impressive, especially for a game of this era. And it’s genuinely just a more fun experience through and through. If you’re looking to add a new game to your ModRetro Classics lineup, Project S-11 is sure to impress.

Verdict: Recommended

Baby T-Rex and Project S-11 are available to purchase now on ModRetro.com. Copies were provided for the sake of review. Reviewed on ModRetro Chromatic and official Game Boy hardware.