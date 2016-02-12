Backstage Photos from Kanye’s Massive Fashion Show

On Thursday afternoon, Kanye West popped a “wheelie on the zeitgeist” with his Madison Square Garden event that doubled as both a fashion show for his Yeezy Season 3 collection and a listening party for his new album, The Life of Pablo. The spectacle was broadcast into movie theaters and streamed on computers across the globe—but photographer Tyler Mitchell was actually on the ground, behind the barricades with Yeezy himself, snapping up intimate photos of the man during one of the crowning moments of his already storied career.

The event was extremely special because it marked the first time West was able to fully integrate his musical and fashion visions into one single experience for his fans, breaking down the perceived boundaries of popular music and high-end clothing.

Videos by VICE

Below, check out Tyler’s pictures from the night, which find West beaming with joy as he kicks it with everyone from Virgil Abloh to Young Thug and the Yeezy Season 3 models.

You can view more of Tyler’s work on his website.