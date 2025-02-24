‘Balatro’ Gets ANOTHER Friends of Jimbo Pack and Is Silently Added to Xbox Game Pass

It seems like Balatro is just the game that keeps on giving. Shortly after receiving a ‘Friends of Jimbo’ pack, we’re receiving yet another one. As always, Jimbo has been hanging out with some really cool folks. And this may be the most stacked Jimbo pack to date. Adding on top of everything, it seems like Balatro is making its way onto Xbox Game Pass, getting even more people hooked on the Roguelike than ever before. I know we’ve been getting a lot of snow here in Wisconsin lately, but Christmas ended a few months ago!

Balatro: Friends of Jimbo (Pack 4) – Official Reveal Trailer www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tUJ…-Bugsnax-Assassin's Creed-Slay the Princess-Fallout & morenow on Game Pass — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T18:29:06.009Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSky

I Can’t Believe That ‘Dead by Daylight’ Is Going To Be In ‘Balatro’, Honestly

This may be the wildest Friends of Jimbo update to date. Featuring games like Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax together is one thing. But bringing in some massively heavy hitters like Fallout and Assassin’s Creed? We just keep winning, regardless of our love for the card game. These packs just keep getting more wild, and I can’t wait to see what other friends Jimbo is hiding up his sleeve.

Screenshot: YouTube/Playstack

Sure, the trailer for this Balatro pack may not have been as provocative as previous trailers. Ben Starr was not here doing very questionable things to a banana, it’s true. But it’s still enough to get our hearts pumping and consoles rolling. Oh, yeah, it’s also randomly coming to Xbox Game Pass today, as well. So, get ready to find your new obsession while you’re browsing around on your Xbox if you haven’t already lost countless hours to this game.

At this point, it just feels like we’re hitting Fortnite levels of collaboration between Balatro and other games. It’s almost like they have a dartboard and they’re seeing what name it lands on next. But I don’t think players or brands are going to complain about being featured in one of the biggest indie games of all time. It seems like the Balatro train is just going to continue picking up steam. And I don’t think it’s stopping any time soon, to be honest.